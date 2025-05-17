The last season 2 is bad television





I have been watching the last season of the last people for five weeks now, and I think I have enough.

Without wanting to reintegrate the Thunderdome of Tlou2 criticism, I would simply say that I thought that the game, while having good video game bits, is also a wider disaster and that I left it there. It was a little too much. The television adaptation had a chance to change things, so I entered this season – having not really dug the first – the Willing to give it a chance.

Especially out of curiosity, because the things I had not loved in the first season – that he only traced the lines of the first match, and I had already played this game! – Quite simply would not work here. The setting and the scenario of Tlou2, divided on two characters and living in a single place as long as he was going to need a different approach to the post apocalyptic premise of the first time “.

Perhaps these changes would make a deeply unpleasant video game more acceptable! Perhaps the time and the distance we have all put between the release of the game in 2020 and will now have given the creators of the programs a chance to review the messaging of Tlou2, to read the play as it is in 2025 and to make an adjustment here or there.

No! This show is bad television.

We are five episodes in this mess and I don't know if there is only one thing that I like, whether it is changes they have brought to the game or simply the way it works as a television show. If I was not invested by professionals to see where all this ends, I do not think I would have done it even if far without eliminating the catch.

As an adaptation, I think it's bad. The casting, which was not great in S1 (I don't think Joel or Ellie are the right choice!), Did not improve, the lowlight being Abby de Kaitlyn Dever, who plays an almost entirely different character (although I will say here that a rare victory was the brief tour of Catherine O'Hara as the therapist of the city). Some of the changes to the way certain events decrease little, but steal their impact on them. And the musical numbers, key to the game, have already exceeded their welcome in the successive weeks of the series.

The worst of everything is the fact, given the place to breathe by dividing the story of Tlou2 through two seasons and finally adding something of his own events, the spectacle filled the space of empty calories. “To pretend that the last of us completely transcends his original medium would be to ignore the hole at the center of the program where the insight and the complexity and the rich support characters should be,” Judy Berman wrote for the time of his review of the season. “What fills the episodes instead are scenes of beaten zombies and long silent sequences where people explore beautifully decaying spaces. At these times, you could also watch someone play a video game.”

But just like a show, for those who watch without any experience of games, it's so bad. This is a series of HBO prestige; Why is production so sumptuous in certain areas (rotten record stores) but so cheap in so many others? Why are so many people's clothes clean and virgins, why is their skin fresh, their hair is always freshly brushed? It's Apocalypse! Why everything, even in this Hellhole, lit as a day soap?

This show examined a great spectacular but also deeply disturbed video game and removed all the bad things. One of the few things that Tlou2 did very well was to make Seattle a place, a dark and psychotic desert; This show transformed it into themed park. And the worst thing that the game has been unnecessarily was over board with its human misery, so of course, the show tried to lift this big one, and also botched this.

Key moments of extreme violence – the events that dominate the scenario of Tlou2 – are always here in the television series, but thanks to its choices of casting, writing and production, they do not feel like the culmination of a tale of revenge covein. They feel nailed, free acts making cameos of the game while a large part of their context and their momentum have been left behind, like a Kool-Aid man infested with cordycepts crushing through the wall without any reason.

As Kenneth said in his review in Kotaku, it is “a program that does not want to be part of the intentional disconnection between the player and the protagonist that Daughty Dog built in the game”. We are throughout the ride here, and the journey is zero.

