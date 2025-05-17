Does the DHS envisage a reality TV show based on immigration?





A producer behind reality TV shows like The Millionaire Matchmaker, Duck Dynasty and Alpha Dogs presented a new reality TV idea in the Department of Internal Security (DHS) in which immigrants compete for American citizenship.

I put an immigration face. It is a great celebration of America, Rob Worsoff told CNN in an interview broadcast on Friday May 16, noting that he is himself an immigrant in Canada.

Worsoff said he also presented this reality show during the two previous democratic administrations.

In a declaration sent by email on Saturday, Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary who oversees the public awareness of the DHS, said: DHS receives hundreds of television land per year, ranging from documentaries surrounding the ice and the border operations of the CBP to white collars by HSI, adding that each of these proposals involves a revelation process.

We must relaunch patriotism and civic duty in this country, and we were happy to review the ready -to -use arguments. This land has not received approval or rejection by staff, she said.

McLaughlin also denied, as she had already done via social media, that the secretary of the DHS, Kristi Noem, supported the series in any way, and said that Noem was not even aware of the field.

Meanwhile, Worsoff said during his interview that the DHS seems to seriously consider the program which, according to him, would understand a series of elimination challenges across America. The examples he presented on such challenges included a pizza manufacturing challenge in New York, a challenge to launch rocket in Florida and a gold rush challenge in California. According to his vision, each episode would lead to a town hall style vote, the one who, according to him, is similar to a presidential election.

The people of Tennessee, say, will be able to vote on which of our future Americans that they would most like to represent the state of Tennessee, Worsoff offered as an example. Then a winner would be granted citizenship. The program currently has the working title “The American”.

Executive producers Rob Worsoff and Jack Osbourne speak on stage during the Alpha Dogs round table at the Langham Hotel on January 4, 2013, in Pasadena, California Frederick M. Browgetty Images

The field occurs at a time when President Donald Trump and his administration have launched a repression against American immigration to write in legal battles to put an end to the citizenship of the birth law, by increasing the mass deportation objectives and by revising access to asylum.

On Friday, the Supreme Court prohibited the Trump administration from using the extraterrestrial enemies law of 1798 to expel members of alleged gangs in a Salvador prison. The Trump administration had previously used the law to accelerate the deportations of the Venezuelan nationals who would be in the gang of Tren de Aragua, although the court argued that Trump only gave these migrants to receive legal advice, and that they were without information on how to exercise regular procedural rights to challenge this dismissal. The decision extends the courts in April, the emergency order prohibiting Trump from using the law in wartime to expel migrants detained in a detention center in Texas.

It was also reported that the DHS asked 20,000 members of the National Guard to help its expulsion efforts. The New York Times reported on Friday that the request came after Trump asked the DHS to increase his expulsion force of the same amount, by drawing officers from state or federal agencies.

Read more: What is Habeas Corpus and how is it threatened by the Trump administration?

The issues are raised regarding the subject of immigration, Worsoff recognized in his interview, but he argued that his idea of ​​the reality show is not hunger games.

It is not something bad who tries to deport people; This is exactly the opposite of that, he said. I am very lucky and lucky and honored to be an American. And I want everyone to understand the process.

But the concept has already been widely criticized. Texas representative Joaquin Castro, a Democrat, described this a sick idea on MSNBC on Saturday.

During this Trump administration, it seems that every day we lose more and more our humanity, said Castro. The idea that you would make a reality show and that people compete for citizenship is just sick, a sick idea.

Others on social networks have echoed the feeling of Castros. The representative of New York Jerry Nadler of the Democratic Party said: human lives are not playing accessories.

