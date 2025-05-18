Trump officials would consider TV Gameshow with American citizenship as a price | Trump administration





The American Department of Internal Security would have envisaged a ready -to -use argument to participate in a television game which would have immigrants in competition to obtain American citizenship.

The department spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, described the field in the New York Times as a celebration of being American and said that the show would include challenges based on American traditions.

In a statement, McLaughlin said: we have to relaunch patriotism and civic duty in this country, and we were happy to review the ready -to -use arguments. This land has not received approval or rejection by staff.

The news of the project has surfaced while Donald Trump, himself a former reality TV star, achieves a repression of sprawling immigration which has trapped undocumented immigrants as well as legitimate permanent residents, refugees and people with temporary status and pending judicial affairs. In some cases, American citizens were expelled alongside a undocumented parent.

Kristi Noem, the former governor of southern Dakota, sparked the effort of expulsion as an internal security secretary who sparked strong criticism for his TV-T-T-T-style approach to the application of immigration. Shortly after taking oath, Noem appeared in Tactical Gear for a journey with immigration agents.

She also traveled in Salvador, where, well hidden and carrying a rolex watch of $ 50,000, she posed a notorious prison sheltering hundreds of men expelled by the Trump administration without regular procedure.

The idea of ​​the reality show was presented by Rob Worsoff, the producer and writer of Canadian origin who worked on Duck Dynasty, a reality TV show on a popular Louisiana hunting family with Trump supporters.

In an interview, Worsoff told New York Times that the proposal came from his own experience of the naturalization process to become an American citizen. Describing the project, he said that one of the challenges could focus on NASA to see which participant could first assemble and launch a rocket.

The Wall Street Journal reviewed an idea of ​​a 36 -page slide with the idea of ​​Worsoffs, which he said that he had presented to the department during the Obama administration and again during the Biden administration.

According to the newspaper, his proposal includes episodes of an hour and begins with immigrants navigating to Ellis Island, formerly a key entry point for millions of people arriving in the United States. Other challenges involve a gold raid competition in San Francisco and an automatic line competition in Detroit.

The show would end with the winner under oath as an American citizen.

It is not the hunger games for immigrants, Worsoff told the newspaper, stressing that the loss of candidates would not face expulsion. It is not: hey, if you lose, we ship to you on a boat outside the country.

The idea was reported for the first time by the Daily Mail, although the Department of its declaration strongly refuted that Noem was aware of the field.

McLaughlin said that the department receives hundreds of land per year for potential television programs, in particular for documentaries on immigration and application of border security as well as white collar surveys.

Each proposal undergoes an in-depth verification process before refusal or approval, she said.

