



What are microplastics?

Microplastics are plastic pieces that measure less than 5 millimeters and these tiny particles find their way in our drinking water, our food and even our blood.

Los Angeles-A new national survey by future brilliants from Babies Healthy Babies (HBBF) has revealed generalized contamination in rice bought in stores sold in the United States, which raises concerns about exposure to arsenic and cadmium, especially in infants, all-small and enclosures.

The 2025 report, “What is in your family's rice?”

Cadmium, another harmful heavy metal, was detected in all 145 rice samples, except one, tested. Arsenic and cadmium are linked to serious long -term health risks, including neurodevelopmental damage, cancer, kidney lesions and IQ reduction in children.

To what extent is the rice contaminated that we eat?

By figures:

The independent HBBF laboratory tests have revealed that the contamination levels varied depending on the type of rice and the place where it was cultivated – not the brand.

Brown rice cultivated in the United States had the highest contamination, with 151 parts per billion (PPB) of heavy metals, including 129 ppb of white rice. Arsenic). The sushi and the rice of calrosis cultivated in California had the largest contamination, at 65 ppb in total (55 ppb of arsenic).

Although the FDA has set an arsenic limit of 100 PPB for infants rice cereals, there is no limit of this type for ordinary rice products – despite their widespread use in family meals.

Why this counts for young children and speakers

Why you should worry about it:

According to the report, rice is a significant food source of arsenic for children under 2 years of age, according to an average of 7.5% of total exposure to arsenic. This number increases to 14% for Hispanic and Latinos children, and more than 30% for Asian American infants, due to higher rice consumption in these communities.

The report warns that exposure to early life to these contaminants is particularly dangerous during pregnancy and early childhood, when the brain is the most vulnerable. Arsenic and cadmium can cross the placenta and have been linked to a reduction in IQ, learning difficulties and behavioral problems later in life.

What types of rice are sure that should be limited?

What you can do:

The report highlights several safer options for families:

Rice of sushi cultivated in California or rice of rizsmati with calrosis of the indiajasmine rice of Thailand

Products such as instant rice, outburst rice and ready -to -use rice may include additional risks due to toxins created during treatment or chemicals leached from plastic packaging.

Instead of focusing on brands, families are advised to examine the variety of the country of origin and rice. Not all packaging lists, consumers may need to look for additional research.

How to cook rice to reduce arsenic

HBBF offers practical advice to considerably reduce exposure to arsenic at home:

Soak the rice for 30 minutes or during the night, then drain the bread rice in additional water (6 to 10 cups of water by 1 cup of rice), then flow like pastavoid, just the Ringing does not do much to reduce foods rich in Arsenicadd iron, because boiling and drainage can reduce iron in the rice in the rice Building and drainage can reduce iron more in the rice shelled on fortified rice in fortified.

Other protective nutrients – such as vitamin C, vitamins B, calcium, zinc and proteins – can help block or reduce the absorption of heavy metals. These are in foods such as leafy green vegetables, beans, yogurt, strawberries, citrus and lean meats.

Are other grains a better option?

The other side:

The laboratory also tested nine old grains – such as quinoa, barley, millet, buckwheat and farro – and found that they contained 28 times less arsenic than rice, on average. While some had a little more cadmium, the overall load of heavy metals was three times lower than that of rice.

File – A person has a handful of white rice. A new report by Babies Bright Futures Healthy Babies revealed that all the tested rice samples sold in the United States contained arsenic, with many security limits exceeding for infants. (Photo by Forrest Anderson / Getty Images)

Families who seek to rotate grains or reduce rice consumption can find these useful alternatives to reduce long -term exposure.

What should change at the federal level?

What is the next step:

HBBF calls on the FDA and the industry to take urgent measures, in particular:

Set enforceable limits for arsenic and cadmium throughout the ricenot just a clear labeling of food for products that meet infants' safety standards and the public publication of heavy metal levels in rice products

The report underlines that these are objectives achievable with powerful advantages for health, especially for the communities most affected by a high consumption of rice.

“Parents should not have to worry that a first common food like rice may include hidden risks,” said Jane Houlihan, National Director of HBBF Sciences and Health. “This study is an awakening, but it is also full of hope. With only a few changes in the kitchen and the stronger rules of the FDA, we can considerably reduce children's exposure to harmful metals.”

The source: This article is entirely based on the 2025 report “What in your family Rice?” Byhealthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF). All data, quotes and recommendations come directly from the report and its consumption guides accessible to the public, which include laboratory results, exposure analysis and safety advice from the kitchen. The full report is available on the HBBF website.

Health

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livenowfox.com/news/arsenic-cadmium-us-rice-health-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos