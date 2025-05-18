



British vacationers can shorten the airport queue with the negotiators just before the UK passport holders agreed to use e -gates across Europe this summer.

Downing Street said on Saturday that it is ready to sign a contract with the EU, which will improve the British family to improve on vacation.

Guardian understands that the officials of both sides are talking about the use of an electronic gate booked for people in the EU or European economy when they arrive at the airport in Europe, and now ending a two -cue system.

This problem forms part of the negotiations ahead of the UK -EU summit in London on Monday, which will focus on security and defense agreements.

After BREXIT, British travelers had to have a queue to take their passports when they arrived at many European airports, and electronic gates were booked for members of EU passport holders and European economic areas.

Some airports in Portugal and Spain have introduced electronic gates that accept British passports, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs still recommend British travelers to take a passport.

The Rishi Sunaks government agreed to open an electronic gate to British passport holders across the EU, but it has never been realized. Despite BREXIT, travelers of the EU were able to continue to access the British electronic gate without having to take a passport or check.

The contract that allows British travelers to use the European e -gate can significantly reduce the airport queue time by increasing the passport stamp requirements.

The EU is setting up a new position and outlet system that will be applied to British travelers in October. It will be released in 2022, but this delayed plan will replace passport stamping, but British travelers need to provide biometric data on borders such as fingerprints and face scans. A separate EU travel approval system is also being developed and is expected to be operated before the end of the year.

The UK has already established its own travel approval system for the EU and other international travelers that have already entered into effect last month. The cost of modeling the system used by the United States is 16 times and you can visit the UK up to six months for two years.

Prior to the Monday summit, other mobility -related issues are being discussed by British and European negotiators.

The United Kingdom is eager to make it easier for musicians and other performers to travel in Europe without a cumbersome visa process. The EU has been pursuing youth mobility contracts for a long time for young Europeans to live and work temporarily in the UK.

The prime minister said it is open to the youth mobility contract this weekend. However, the ministers want that the plan to reduce pure migration will lead to time limited and capping such plans.

Visa barriers for travel artists are unlikely to be released on Monday, but they are expected to be one of the problems that both sides agree to explore.

Both sides are also in dialogue on veterinary agreements to reduce barriers to agricultural and food industries. Downing Street said that the contract will bring about the improvement of the UK producer and the supermarket.

After billions of pounds with India, after the end of the transaction to increase steel and aluminum tariffs and reduce car tariffs with the United States, it will be a third trade trading announced by the government for two weeks.

Starmer said before the top of the EU, a contract with Brussels went another step forward for England and would be good for our jobs.

In the period of great uncertainty and volatility, the British will not react inward, but we are proud to strengthen our alliance and the interests of our alliance and the British people by proudly occupying our position on the world stage.

Chairman Rachel Reeves told Guardians this weekend that the deal would be a step for a deeper and deeper partnership with Europe. I am ambitious about our future. This is not one -time. She will have the things we have achieved on Monday and concrete results, but there will be steps for where we want to go next.

