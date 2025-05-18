Austria wins Eurovision as a pint of protesters during Israeli performances | ENTS & Arts News





Austria won the Eurovision 2025 by the Austrian-Philippine singer JJ taking a glass microphone.

The 24 -year -old singer, a 24 -year -old singer, was originally trained as a counter tenor, and was dramatically staged by a stormy ship on beefly waste of opera ballads.

The song, which was not different from the winner NEMO last year, told a story of love without crushing with the collapse of the techno at the end. Austria won the Eurovision twice in 2014, with the pop hit of Conchita Wurst in 2014.

Image: JJ song wasted love for Austria. PIC: Reuters

Israel's induced Rafael, which was a constant catalyst for Israeli on October 7, 2023, was a runner of the Piano ballad New Day, which was performed in Hebrew, French and English.

The singer left for her Grand Finals at St Jakobshalle Arena in Basel, Switzerland.

The organizer confirmed that the crew was painted behind the scenes but was not hurt.

A Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR spokesman said: “At the end of Israel's performance, men and women tried to overcome the barriers on stage.

“They have stopped. One of the two stirrers threw the paint and the crew was right. The crew was fine and no one was hit. The man and woman were handed out of the venue and handed over to the police.”

A Basel police spokesman later said, “The organizer handed over the two to the police, and the police released them after checking the two. Now it depends on the organizer.

Image: Yuval Raphael will have a new day for Israel. PIC: AP

Israel won the eurovision four times.

Just as the Grand Finals started broadcasting, Spanish broadcasters shared the message of Palestine support.

The broadcaster has already been warned by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) for the political statement reported by Israeli broadcaster KAN.

In response to the latter case, EBU said, “We can confirm that we have talked to RTVE on this issue, and the tiners expect to maintain neutrality within the broadcast of the EUROVISION Song Contest.”

In the evening, there was a Palestinian protest near the center of Basel and a small group protesting with the flag of Israel.

Israeli National Security Council announced warnings to Israelic civilians during the competition.

In the change of last year's tournament in Malmo, Sweden, the ban on certain flags shaken by the crowd was comfortable, meaning that the symbol of Palestine could be seen on the stadium.

More Reading: Sex, Survival and Sauna -All Songs to Find

Image: Do what happened in England on Monday. PIC: AP

The UK's ACT -COUNTRY POP TRIO remembers Monday, which was performed in a gorgeous Bridgerton style costume.

But in the second year, the UK did not get a public score.

The United Kingdom has won five wins in Eurovision, but has been second in recent years, except for Sam Ryder with Sam Ryder in 2022.

Last year, Olly Alexander ranked 18th in Malmo and MAE MULLER was second in Liverpool last year.

The EUROVISION Grand Final was held on Friday evening, and among the 26 performances, the winners were decided by mixing public votes and the points of the nation's jury.

The four-hour show was published by full-time women's team-stand up comedian Hazel Bruger, TV presenter Michelle Hunziker and Eurovision Veteran Sandra Studer.

There were performances of previous Eurovision Runners-up croatia Baby Lasagna, Finland 'S Kaarija and last year's winner NEMO.

Image: KAJ performs swimming sauna for Sweden. PIC: AP

Sweden was widely used to win with the Sauna theme, Bara Bada Bastu (SAUNA), but eventually ranked fourth.

Ukraine, who had been strongly performed since 2003, was the ninth place in 2023.

Last year, protests and politics darkened the song event due to the outbreak of the war, and some demanded that Israel would be kicked out of the competition. Eden Golan's hurricane ended fifth.

Last year, the ACT JOOST KLEIN in the Netherlands was kicked out of the competition with the EBU in the competition for language threats to female workers. This year, Dutch singer Claude was 12th with his song C'est la Vie.

The 70th of the next year's tournament, Eurovision, will be held in Austria.

