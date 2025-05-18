Rubio says that we will discover if Russia “exploits us” soon in the middle of the push for the ceasefire in Ukraine





Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on the phone on Saturday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to get a reading on the latest discussions, while the United States tries to determine if Russia “exploits us” in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“We talked about a variety of things,” said Rubio “Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan” in an interview broadcast on Sunday. “I wanted to get his reading from his point of view on how talks took place yesterday. They were not a full waste of time.”

The telephone call between the best diplomats in countries one day occurred after Moscow and kyiv had the first direct talks in three years. Russian President Vladimir Putin postponed the offer of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet face to face in Türkiye after proposing direct negotiations and rather sent a lower level delegation.

The talks in Istanbul Friday broke out after less than two hours constantly, although the two parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each.

The United States – with its European allies – pushed Russia and Ukraine for the end of the three -year war. President Trump, who expressed his frustration in the face of deadlines at neutral and threatened to stiffen US sanctions unless progress is made to a peace agreement, said on Saturday that he would be expressed with Putin by phone on Monday. This call will be followed by one with Zelenskyy, Trump said.

“Do we rely? Well, that's what we are trying to discover,” Rubio told Brennan when asked if Russia and Ukraine are trying to speak to “buy time”. “We will know very soon.”

He added: “On the one hand, we are trying to reach peace and put an end to a very bloody, expensive and destructive war. So there is a necessary element of patience. On the other hand, we have no time to waste. There are many other things in the world to which we must also pay attention.”

The Secretary of State said he thought that the only way these talks will go ahead is that Mr. Trump and Putin meet in person. He said Trump had publicly offered to meet head-on.

“The mechanics of the definition of this kind of meeting would require a little work, so I cannot say that this is planned when we speak in terms of selection of a site and a date,” said Rubio. “But the president wants to do it. He wants to do it as soon as possible.”

The Vatican made a “very generous offer” to organize peace talks. Rubio, who is in Rome to attend mass for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, said that the Vatican would be a place where “all the holidays would feel comfortable”.

Leo, who was elected the first pope born in the United States on May 8, took the appeal of Pope Francis to peace in Ukraine during his first blessing on Sunday noon as a pope. He called on all parties to do everything possible to reach “an authentic, fair and lasting peace”.

