Keir Starmer said that the EU relationship, which is closer to the UK's jobs, bills and borders, will be better ahead of major dialogue. Political news





Keir Starmer said that a close relationship with the EU would be good for the UK's jobs, bills and borders before the summit, which can announce a deal with blocks.

The government will host EU leaders in London as part of their efforts to “reset” the relationship after BREXIT on Monday.

According to the report, a transaction that gives an access to the major EU defense funds in the UK may be in the table, but it can be an obstacle to disagreement over youth mobility system and fishing rights.

The prime minister has signed a signal that can transactions for youth mobility.

His comment is that Kaja Kallas, the head of the EU's foreign affairs, is underway on Friday, but “we are not there yet.”

Keir met with the president of Ursula von der Leyen European Commission.

Images: Ursula von der Leyen and Keir had a simple meeting earlier this week. PIC: PA

If agreement is agreed, this transaction will be the third in two weeks, following the trade agreement with India and the United States.

KEIR said: “The first India, the US -at that time, the last two weeks saved jobs and faster growth and wages rose.

“More money was achieved through an impressive transaction that did not take an impressive pose in the pockets of the British working pockets.

“Tomorrow, we enjoy more benefits to the UK as a result of strengthening partnerships with the European Union.”

Read more: Humza YouSAF is hit by Starmer's “Dog Whistle'stance.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said he is “worrying” about PM's negotiations.

Badenoch, who promised to tear the deal with the EU if he violated her red route on Brexit: “The Labor Party used this review of the EU trade transactions to secure a new victory in the UK, such as a contract throughout the EU for the UK who uses the continental electronic gate.

“Instead, we give a fishing quota and once again become a Brussels rule, and it sounds as if we are free movements with the back door.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/keir-starmer-says-closer-eu-ties-will-be-good-for-uk-jobs-bills-and-borders-ahead-of-key-talks-13370004

