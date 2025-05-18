The rapid arrival of Afrikaners is renewed on refugees who are still waiting





Even if they help make a new house for 59 Afrikaners now in the United States, refugee settlement groups say that their rapid arrival shows how the federal government could move to put others here in safety.

Trump welcomes us the first South African white refugees

After suspending the American refugee program, President Trump makes an exception for white South Africans, known as Afrikaners.

Afrikaners is a white ethnic minority in South Africa and once settled on the country during apartheid. President Donald Trump says that they are faced with decrimination and signed an order in February allowing them to enter the United States as a refugee. On May 12, a 59-year-old group arrived in the United States and was reinstalled across the country. The arrival of Afrikaners shows how the federal government can move quickly and hope that other refugees can now come to the United States.

Yasmin Aguilar reinstalled in Boisse, Idaho, as a refugee from Afghanistan years ago, but the dangers of his relatives have worsened over time. At the end of last year, after years of waiting, his brother and sister were finally at dawn to join her.

President Donald Trump then took office for his second term.

Trump in January suspended the refugee program for several decades. This left their approvals in the limbo and their families stuck in Pakistan, unable to work and were increasingly fearing the deportation to Afghanistan.

This week, his family difficulties strongly contrasting with the accelerated arrival of 59 Afrikaners, members of a white ethnic minority in South Africa which, according to Trump, suffers from racial discrimination. At least nine now reinstall in Idaho.

Aguilar, 54, said that people at risk should be able to seek security, including South African families who move to Twin Falls, an agricultural city at around 120 miles of Boisse. But she said that other refugees, including Afghans who have supported American war efforts, deserve similar consideration.

Now, she is among the defenders of refugees, sponsors and relatives hoping that the controversial arrival of Afrikaners draws attention to the fate of tens of thousands of refugees like her brothers and sisters who have gone through years of waiting, verification and approval, but who remain stuck in camps and third countries despite the admission of Afrikaners.

On May 15, these hopes faced a setback when a federal judge withdrew his order which would have forced the Trump administration to admit 12,000 refugees who had organized trips. Instead, it requires 160 admissions for those who had trips for two weeks after January 20 when Trump took office, the rest decided on a case -by -case basis.

Aguilar, who bought a larger house with her husband to accommodate her relatives years ago, enduring the delays of the pandemic and prevails over the restrictions of refugees in the first mandate, said Shes trying hope.

I'm glad people are looking for security. I have no problem on this, she said in an interview with USA Today. We must have a fair system for everyone.

From Idaho to North Carolina, Afrikaners find new houses

The newly arrived Afrikaners, which are part of a minority ethnic group which has already ruled the Apartheid country system which ended in 1994 when Nelson Madela was elected president, stole on May 12 at Washington DCS DCLES Airport.

Most did not speak to journalists, but Will Hartzenberg, a 44 -year -old farmer, told the Atlantic that his family was heading for Idaho, where farms and mountains reminded him of the house. He said his parents and sister had been killed during an attack on the family farm in 1993.

Trump this week said that a genocide was held and that “white farmers are brutally killed. He also cited the South Afrase expropriation law governing the acquisition of private land for the public interest. Disparities in land ownership are continuing decades after the end of apartheid.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa challenged Trump's claims. And the Group Genocide watch noted that if the population of South Africa is 8% white, white residents represent only 2% of its murder victims.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau praised the arrivals in Dulles and said that he respected “what you had to face” and “the long tradition of your people”, in reference to the ethnic group Afrikaner.

“Welcome to the United States of America, Landau told them. It is such an honor for us to receive you here today.”

This decision caused rapid criticisms. Refugees must generally be appointed by the United Nations. Most years of waiting for interviews and verification before a small fraction are reinstalled to third countries. The Afrikaners were approved following a Trump prescription in February.

The episcopal church decided on May 12 that it would no longer work with refugees for the federal government after it was invited to help settle the Afrikaners.

“It was painful to watch a group of refugees, selected in a very unusual way, to receive preferential treatment on many others who have been waiting in refugee or dangerous conditions for years,” said Mgr Sean Rowe in a letter.

Other agencies that do similar work have been reached this week to help some of the families reinstall in communities across the country.

They will receive the same services that would be available for any new arrival for refugees, including case management, employment services, housing assistance and limited financial aid, according to the American Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

In Northern Carolina, Marc Wyatt, head of the Welcome House Raleigh Minister, told USA Today that his group helped provide apartments for several Afrikaner families. While the designation of groups as a refugee was completely controversial, he said that his Christian faith teaches him to welcome any stranger.

In Alabama, Errol Langton 48, a former vegetable farmer, told New York Times faced threats and suffered financially due to antipathy towards Afrikaners. He already had a brother in Birmingham, Alabama, where he resettled.

In New York, Charl Kleinhaus, 46, told the BBC that he wanted to make sure that his children would be safe after obtaining threats about his land. He pointed out how quickly he arrived in the country.

In addition to the largest freezing, the Ministry of Internal Security recently declared that it would end the temporary protected status for the Afghans in July, arguing that there was an improvement in security and the economic situation. It is something Afghan like the Aguilar dispute.

“I mean, I'm sorry for the Afghans that they can't get here. But I know there is a process there,” said Kleinhaus. And I know when and if you are approved for the process, they take care of you.

Eskinder Negash, chairman of the American committee for refugees and immigrants, a resettlement group, said in a statement that he hoped that admissions would arouse a reopening for other refugees. So far, however, there have been few signs apart from plans to attract more South Africans.

We hope that the arrival of this refugee group indicates the intention of governments to restart the American refugee program and to help other refugees to need resettlement services, he said.

Refugee supporters seek to loosen the restrictions

In Twin Falls, nine people, who are part of two families, were preparing to start new lives, said Holly Beech, spokesperson for the Idaho office for refugees.

Over the past decade, the State has reinstalled around 800 refugees per year, an average taking into account the first mandate restrictions, the pandemic, the fall of Kabul and the war in Ukraine.

A Twin Falls resettlement agency holds an annual picnic where refugees cook food in thanks to the community, she said. Elsewhere, there is also support for refugees, who are very verified in contrast to those who cross the southern border to search for asylum.

This is how Joe Mitchell, a retiree who helped to sponsor Afghan refugees in his city of Idaho Falls, sees him.

Even if Idaho is a red state and Idaho Falls is even reder, our community has been exceptional as a welcoming community, said Mitchell.

He and his wife, Kim Mitchell, said that the Afghans that they have sponsored by the Bienvenue Corps, since canceled by the Trump administration, frequented community college and work and all support themselves. But two women for men, one with a child, always seek to be gathered through a family reunification program. We have not yet met his child, who was born after his escape.

Why does my father not come? Doesn't he love me? Kim Mitchell said the child often asks his mother.

Since the January 20 break, in which Trumps Creat Creat has cited the inability to absorb a large number of migrants, and in particular, refugees, in his communities in a way that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans and other problems, only a handful of refugees have been able to resettle in Idaho, said officials.

Danilo Zak, Director of the Global Service Policy for the Resettlement Agency, said that there were more than 100,000 people in the American refugee pipeline who are now blocked, including 22,000 people who had finished all their medical and security projections and 12,000 people who had reserved trips.

After Trump interrupted the refugee program, freezing funding for transformation and resettlement assistance, a group of refugees and resettlement agencies has filed a federal legal action contesting the closure.

On May 15, a federal judge reorganized his previous order for the United States to reinstate the 12,000 after a clarification of the Court of Appeal. This led the judge to demand the resettlement of those who had traveled the two weeks following the closure. Eligibility for others would be examined on a case -by -case basis. How it will work is still being determined.

Trumps An Executive Ordinance On Pause, the program required a report by Secretaries of State and Internal Security every 90 days, until I determine that the resumption of USRAP is in the interest of the United States. No 90 -day report has yet been published, said Melissa Keaney, supervision lawyer for the international refugee assistance project.

USA TODAY contacted the State Department to comment whether this would expand admissions to refugees.

Keany said that she hoped that Afrikaner resettlements would illustrate that it would not be binding to restart resettlement. The presidents, however, have a wide room for maneuver in setting the refugee resettlement objectives.

This clearly shows that the government can provide a quick and effective process, she said.

