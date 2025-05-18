



At least 25 people are said to have died and dozens were injured after tornadoes have torn parts of two American states.

Kentucky officials said there had been 18 dead while seven people had been killed in Missouri, including five in the city of St Louis.

The Kentucky Tornado struck Laurel County in the south-east of the state in the early hours of Saturday. The officials said they expected the number of deaths to increase.

Missouri officials said 5,000 buildings had been damaged, roofs destroyed and that the power lines were shot dead due to the tornado.

About 140,000 properties of Missouri and Kentucky were left without electricity on Saturday afternoon. St Louis officials said the fire service was doing home research in the most affected areas.

The mayor of St Louis, Cara Spencer, said in an update on Saturday that at least 38 people had been reported injured in his region, largely of the collapsed buildings and overturned trees.

Kentucky authorities said serious injuries were also reported. “Research continues in the damaged area for survivors,” said Laurel County sheriff John Root, in an article on social networks.

The Radar of the National Weather Service suggested that the tornado had attracted to the Missouri shortly after 2:30 p.m., local time west of the city near Forest Park – which houses the St Louis zoo and the 1904 Olympic Games site.

The Fire Service of St Louis said that three people were to be saved after part of the neighboring Christian Church collapsed. One of these people died.

A curfew was imposed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., the local time in the two areas where most of the damage took place, to prevent debris injury and reduce the potential for looting.

The mayor of St Louis Spencer said: “Loss of life and destruction are really, really horrible.

“We are going to have a lot of work to do in the coming days. There is no doubt there, but tonight, we focus on safeguarding lives and people's safety and allowing our community to cry.”

The US National Weather Service said the tornadoes have also struck the neighboring Illinois, with more serious weather conditions extending east towards the Atlantic coast. On Saturday, he warned of a few tornadoes that could strike northern Texas during the weekend due to strong to severe storms in the region.

Tornades have struck an area in the United States which is generally called “tornado alley”, where tornadoes are the most frequent. They generally occur in the months of May and June, although they can knock at other times of the year.

Kentucky has seen an average of five tornadoes every May since 2000, while the Missouri saw an average of 16.

