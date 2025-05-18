Revealed: how much the US-UK trade agreement will save the British economy of Trump prices





Sir Keir Starmer's historic trade agreement with the United States will save the British economy 6.5 billion damage to Donald Trump prices, can reveal the independent.

The agreement, praised by the Prime Minister as a boost for companies that would save thousands of British jobs, was the first to be confirmed with any country, because the presidents who swept tariffs provoke market troubles last month.

As part of the complete slate of the samples, the United Kingdom would have taken a 10.8 billion economy by 2030, with warnings, 137,000 jobs would have been lost or threatened, an analysis of economists from the University of Birmingham.

Now, with prices on reduced cars from 27.5% to 10% and fully deleted steel taxes, the agreement softened in half the blow and will affect 59,000 jobs, the researchers said, Dr. Huanjia MA and Dr. Matt Lyons.

President Donald Trump was flanked by British ambassador Peter Mandelson and Vice-President JD Vance on Thursday, when he announced the British Trade Agreement (AP)

Our initial estimate shows that the new trade agreement in the United States in the United Kingdom, while leaving the United Kingdom less good than in a price scenario without a price, could more than by two total negative impact on GDP from 10.8 billion to 4.3 billion, said Dr. Ma to The Independent.

This mainly reflects smaller shocks in the automotive sector and the elimination of beef, steel and aluminum barriers.

The analysis of researchers assumes that the cost of prices will be transmitted to customers and represents a price variation of 1.5% based on the demand of products for cars and 0.4% for everything else.

The new estimates include the two changes in automotive prices, assuming that all British cars exports are faced with a 10% tax and additional exports resulting from the elimination of prices on beef, steel and aluminum.

The agreement is hot on the heels of the long -awaited trade agreement with India which was signed Tuesday after years of negotiations. This is expected to increase gross domestic product (GDP) of the 4.8 billion UKS each year by 2040, with trade between the two countries which is expected to increase by $ 25.5 billion each year.

Responding to the latest figures, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds told The Independent: this agreement is only the start, and talks will continue on a broader economic agreement in the United Kingdom.

He said the Labor government had been clear that his mission was to work in the interest of British jobs, workers and families to put money in people's pockets and that is precisely what this agreement offers.

Liam Byrne, president of the Committee on the Affairs of the Commons and Labor MP, said: The facts are now talking about themselves. A small retirement on agriculture has delivered a huge stay for factories and forges of Great Britain. It is a winner-win for British consumers and workers and, above all, it does not compromise the greatest price at our reach, which is a great ambitious reset with our nearest neighbor, the European Union.

The agreement concludes five years of negotiations between the two countries, covering two presidents and five primary ministers.

Although a 10% rate always applies to all goods exported to the United States, with the exception of copper, pharmaceutical products, semiconductors, wood and energy products, it is considered a great political victory for Sir Keir.

Emily Jones, professor of public policy at the University of Oxford, described the US-UK agreement as a skilful negotiation due to smaller compromises formed by the United Kingdom.

Keir Starmer on the US trade agreement

Although we are even more badly lotis on the whole than one year ago, the tariffs of the sky applied to the steel industry and cars have been reduced, she said.

In exchange, the United Kingdom seems to have made modest concessions, in particular by opening its market to a little more ox and ethanol.

British cars will have an advantage over European rivals

The most important victory for Sir Keir is the Carveout for the British automotive industry with a reduced rate of 10% on a quota of 100,000 cars per year-almost all those sold by the United Kingdom in the United States each year.

Cars are British exports to the United States, worth 9 billion in 2024 only, and the government said the agreement saves thousands of jobs for industry.

This is a huge sigh of relief for automotive brands and the supply chain. Having the basic line of 10% is a huge relief, but it also gives a very serious competitive advantage, said Marco Forgone, managing director of the Chartered Institute of Export and International Trade (CIEIT).

The reduced price could be more profitable because it will put British car marks to a competitive advantage. Cars sold in the United States tend to be high-end brands, such as Land Rover, Jaguar and Aston Martin. But competition on this market comes from other European brands, not from American cars, according to Mr. Fordinge.

We compete with EU-based automobile brands, and they are imposed at 17.5% more than the United Kingdom. So, yes, this is a big advantage for the British automobile, he said.

Steel in progress

Another success is the elimination of all prices on British steel exports, down compared to 25% in all areas for other world steel producers.

I think this is actually the most important part of the agreement, said Fordinge. This decision greatly concerns economic security.

In Thursday's announcement, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick suggested that the United Kingdom had accepted new quotas and prices to stimulate local steel production, to be part of a joint resurgence of steel and aluminum. The United States is the second largest steel export market after the EU, worth more than 400 million according to the trade in the organization UK Steel.

The agreement follows the dramatic intervention of the governments to save British Steel, after its Chinese owner Jingye authorizes the resources to run out, which would have led to the possible power of its scunning factory, ending steel in Great Britain.

Lunick suggested that the United Kingdom had nationalized British Steel in the context of the trade agreement-something that the British government itself has not confirmed.

Other parties push the government to push the United States stronger in future negotiations, the conservatives claiming that the government was not far enough with this agreement.

Andrew Griffith, the shadow secretary of the shadow, said: President Trumps the prices were very detrimental to British companies, threatening jobs and even entire industries. It was the chance to repair them. They failed.

Instead of defending Great Britain, they turned around. Most of our exporters will always pay 10%prices, our cutting-edge film industry could always be hammered by a price of 100%, and after months of talks, this so-called agreement gives us almost nothing in return ”

The spokesperson for the Liberal Democratic Treasury, Daisy Cooper, has accepted some of the advantages of the agreement, but this is necessary: ​​although this agreement will facilitate part of the pain of certain British companies and workers, the terrible prices still hit hard in the United Kingdom.

In the next stage of the United Kingdom negotiations, ministers must exclude taxes on billionaires from American technology or the sale of our farmers, and they must give Parliament a vote on any future trade agreement.

Recognizing how unpredictable Trump is, the government also owes trade relations with our European allies and Commonwealth.

