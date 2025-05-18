The mother expelled says that toddlers return to Venezuela after the separation of the American authorities was a miracle





CNN –

A Venezuelan mother who was initially expelled from the United States without her 2-year-old daughter, says that her child was brought together with her child this week felt like a miracle.

Several times I doubted that my daughter was going to come, said a bernal in tears in an interview with the Venezuelan media La Iguana TV on Thursday. But this miracle that they gave me yesterday was something that there are no words to explain.

Bernal was expelled from the United States in March without his daughter Maikeelys, who remained with foster family in the United States. When the Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores personally put Maikelys Espinoza back to Bernal at the Caracas presidential palace on Wednesday, this ended almost a year of separation between the two.

According to the American Department of Internal Security (DHS), Maikelys spent most of its time in the United States in the foster family in the US office of refugees before being returned to his mother under the court order.

The DHS says that separation was for children's safety, alleging that Bernal and its partner, that the United States has deported to El Salvador Cecot prison earlier this year, are members of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren of Aragua something that the two parents refuse.

The mother of the child, Yorely Escarleth Bernal Inciarte, oversees the recruitment of young women for smuggling drugs and prostitution for Tren de Aragua, the DHS alleged in a statement on May 14. The American government has not provided specific evidence for this allegation, and Bernal and Espinoza say they have no affiliation to Tren de Aragua.

Bernal told Iguana that the American authorities cited the upcoming immigration hearings of Bernals when they placed his daughter in detention last year.

Bernal entered the United States with Maikelys and its partner Maiker Espinoza on May 14, 2024. The three of them were quickly detained by the US immigration authorities, Bernal told Iguana, and Maikelys was withdrawn from them five days later.

The months would pass Mikaelys who had a little over a year when they crossed the border was able to review his mother via a video call application under the supervision of the immigration authorities, according to Bernal.

At this point, the toddler has no longer recognized it, she said.

They allowed me a video call once a week for thirty minutes, Bernal told the Iguana. It was when I could see it. I knew it was her. But she no longer recognized me. It was about five months until I could see her again.

Finally, Bernal and Espinoza were able to see their daughter during visits in person 30 minutes, she said. In a February affidavit deposited in the Federal Court, Espinoza said that it was around October 2024.

Now gathered with his child in Venezuela, Bernal told the Venezuelan media that he still hoped that his partner would finally be released from Cecot and will join his family in Venezuela.

I know he's going to be here, because he promised me, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/17/americas/venezuela-maikelys-daughter-return-miracle-latam-intl The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos