



Brandon Drenon

BBC News, postponing Pimlico

BBC / Brandon Drenon

A woman balancing a dozen cocktails on a set at the top of her head has carefully progressed through the crowds and the chaos of regular construction Saturday morning at the Pimlico Race Clubhouse race.

“How much is it,” cried a man in purple pants towards her, the glassware to date above his eyebrow by stopping as she stopped.

“Twenty dollars,” she replied.

Ray de Rubin repeated the number of disbeliefs, mounted an explanative under his breath, then said: “I take two.”

He and his mother were in Pimlico for the first time – here to bet on the preliminary challenges of the American horse race at his 150th anniversary. Barely two weeks ago, during his 14th trip to Kentucky Derby, he won Big.

“This is exactly the same outfit I wore the day of the derby. Same underwear, same socks, same hat,” he said. “I always have my derby bracelet.”

His bet at Pimlico? “I can't tell you. I don't want IRS to come after me,” he said with a smile.

On the other side of Pimlico just beyond the seats of a thousand dollars, champagne flutes and air-conditioned tents on the five inner field thoroughfares behind the starting line. M. de Rubin had bets out of three of them.

There was a brief moment of calm before the race. Then the doors opened and the horses took off. M. de Rubin, eyes fixed on the screens above, stood frozen. But only for a moment.

“I become very strong when I look at the race. I put a lot of work there,” he said.

BBC / Brandon Drenon

Ray de Rubin scans via the Paris application on his iPad inside the Pimlico clubhouse

Tradition, but under a shadow

One of the three annual thoroughbred breeds – with Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes – which make up what is known as Triple Crown, Preakness Stakes have long been known as one of the most glamorous events of American sports. Hold at the Pimlico race race in Baltimore, Maryland, he brings together the Rowdy and the Rich. But this year, its traditions were questioned.

During his second term as president, Donald Trump applied rapid and dramatic economic policy changes, leading to significant consumers' pessimism. Virtually no corner of the American market has been spared – from the burger of fast food to the preakness issues.

A large part of current market disorders are the result of Trump's world prices, announced on April 2. Nicknamed “Liberation Day”, he declared that the new economic strategy would inaugurate “the golden age of America”. Instead, within 48 hours of its announcement, the S&P 500 has had its worst two -day sale for years, because billions of dollars have been wiped from the stock market.

Three weeks later, the International Monetary Fund warned against a global recession. Even McDonald's declared a drop in sales, which the CEO of the Hamburgers chain allocated to customers “struggling with uncertainty”. But while the stock market has mainly restored by the price agreements with the United Kingdom and China, the impact of prices may just begin; Mega companies like Walmart and Amazon have recently warned of price increases.

BBC / Brandon Drenonbbc / Brandon Drenon

But in Pimlico, the state of Maryland is betting, with plans to demolish the track just after the event on Saturday and rebuild a new course in its place, plus a cutting -edge training center.

The shadow of the prices is looming here too. “We expect there to be a kind of impact,” the BBC said in a press release at the BBC. But for the moment, they have said that the effects of half a million dollars were not clear.

Aside from prices, attendance at horse racing has decreased in recent years. Just over 46,000 people attended the Preakness in 2024, down compared to the 131,000 who attended in 2019. The derby attracted a much larger crowd of around 150,000 this year, but was still well under its peak of 170,000 in 2015.

Bill Carstanjen, CEO of the derby home, Churchill Downs, said that a drop in sales this year was due to the buyer “hesitation” who “was perfectly” with Trump's prices.

“We did not have the end of request we saw in previous years,” Carstanjen told Lexington Herald.

'A little suspended

However, this year's game records were broken in the derby and preakness. More than a week before the finalization of Preakness and before the finalization of horses, a preakness record of $ 348,000 was bet on future in Paris, against $ 260,000 from last year. Just a drop in the bucket compared to the millions that will be betting when the last horse crosses the finish line.

Kentucky University of Economics Professor Justin Balthrop told the BBC that an increase in the game could also be a sign of economic distress.

“People who reach a certain level of despair are starting to take more risks, in order to play literally in a place where they feel like they can be more comfortable,” said Professor Balthrop.

“You combine this with this idea that they may be so pessimistic, that it gives them the rush to dopamine or the release of endorphin.”

BBC / Brandon Drenon

Anthony Walker attends his first Preakness participations

While waiting in a long line on the inner field of Pimlico, Anthony Walker was one of those who were looking for “a small stay”.

It was happy “to be able to take a few hours of all this instability” on the stock market as well as the disruption caused by the reduction of the workforce by Trump of the federal government.

Mr. Walker planned to play “You can't come to the race without putting a little something there” but a little less than he could have at times.

“I bet at 50% less, for sure,” he said. “Because of what is happening in the economy, the way this administration takes a demolition bullet in long -standing traditions and institutions that give credibility to American lifestyle.”

In Preakness, there are still infinite means of obtaining a rapid dose of dopamine induced by the game. Even for as little as 10 cents.

“I saw about 10 cents (bet) paying $ 75,000,” said Peter Rotondo, who runs the races and the bets for 1 / ST, the organization executing Preakness.

To do this, it would be necessary to bet on what is called a superfecta: to guess correctly which four horses will place in the first four in the exact order, ratings which are almost at the same level as lightning.

“This is the beauty of the Super,” said Rotondo.

BBC / Brandon Drenon

'The most salted party in sport'

The costly cocktail by M. de Rubin grommelé is the Susan with black eyes, also the official flower of Maryland. The crazy concocion – bourbon, vodka and a touch of mixers – suggests if it is really a tribute to the flower of the state or a nod to the probable black eye after having too much.

The drink is one of the many traditions of the annual event. There is also the Tiffany & Co-Made Vieux several decades trophy called The Woodlawn Vase, considered “the most precious trophy in sport”. Made of 30 lb of sterling silver, it is estimated at around $ 4 million (3 million) and is therefore kept in a museum most of the year. The Preakness winner leaves with a replica.

But for many, preakness would not be preakness without the party on the inner field.

“I went a lot in my twenties and the thirties. It was an absolutely crazy party,” said Bobby Duke, 51, in an email at the BBC. “In 1998, a guy jumped the fence and tried to hit a horse during the race. It was on Youtube.”

Although Pimlico has always had elegant offers, fans like Mr. Duke remember the Empire in the inner field for “the most salted party on the sports calendar”, as customers said on a long row of porttys by dodging cans of beer by spectators in a state of drunkenness. (This tradition ended around 2009, when Pimlico stopped its byob policy.)

Maryland officials said the new Pimlico will become a race installation all year round and hope, would bring an economic boost to the low-income district Park Heights around it.

BBC / Brandon Drenon

Look at the horses, not the stock market

In his purple pants and his shirt at any elbow, Mr. de Rubin stirred while his luck started to be cheated during the five horsepower race.

“(Horse number five) died last. I don't think they will catch this,” he said with growing animation, clicking on the ice in his black eyes. He placed betting on horses one, three and five.

“Oh, (shit), the three horses. Here is the only horse. Come on, one!”

In about three minutes, anticipation, anxiety, fear and hope that all crashed. M. de Rubin did not win. But he hasn't lost either. The development even on the winning horse essentially gave him what he put in it.

He compared the experience to the stock market of today's rocking.

“Investing and betting on horses is the game. You have ups and downs,” he said.

His stock portfolio made a wild -drop rotation through Trump's global rate. But recently, he returned to the green and increased by around 20%, he said.

Unlike horses, “you can't look at the market. This will give you a heart attack,” he advised.

“I have trusted Trump. He's a little crazy right now, but everything will work.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c2lk0zq7kg5o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos