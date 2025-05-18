



Malipo, China The rural villages of Malipo are a world far from brilliant Chinese cities like Beijing and Shanghai, reached by narrow roads which sometimes judge dangerously near the deep ravines. Schoolchildren eat simple breakfasts while crouching on the sidewalks, and even a local official complained that the distant mountain villages did not have access to the last 5G internet connection.

But Chinese officials highlight global progress in this very woody and very mountainous border region in southwest China as a reason for their confidence in the development model of countries and its ability to resist any trade war with the United States.

We have fully confidence and the ability to overcome all the difficulties, said Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying last week during a journey sponsored by the government in the rural county of Malipo in the province of Yunnan, on the border with Vietnam.

As for what the United States does, we really don't want any kind of war, but if we have to face reality, then we have no fear, she told journalists in a college. Ordinary people already feel the sufferings of the tariff war, so I really hope [U.S.] The administration will return to normal.

Hua spoke before the United States and China accept to reduce the prices of each other, which Beijing said showed the effectiveness of his resistance against President Donald Trumps Bullying.

A tea farmer this month in the county of Malipo, Southwest China.peng Yikai / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

She and other officials have said that Malipo, where 233,000 people are divided among several cities and hundreds of village groups, is a model for Chinese poverty reduction in recent decades. The disposable income per capita in Malipo was $ 2,300 per year last year, against around $ 69 per year in 1992.

But Bekins professed confidence denies a real concern about the work that remains to be done as well as the potential impact of American prices while China is struggling with structural imbalances and the slowdown in economic growth.

The situation extends over the urban-rural fracture of Chinas and is even obvious for the residents of Malipo.

The economy is not so good, said Liu Huixin, a seller selling processed fruit and other products from Vietnam and Thailand in a market.

Look at many stores around, people do not buy, he said.

The end of absolute poverty that an objective that said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has been officially achieved at the end of 2020 is essential to reduce income inequalities in the second world economy while it is trying to catch up with the United States.

More than 450 million Chinese 1.4 billion people live in rural areas, and getting them to spend more in consumer products is crucial because China is trying to reduce its economic dependence on exports threatened by prices.

China has also praised its poverty reduction program as a model for developing countries in the world South which are faced with similar challenges.

Malipo's experience in poverty reduction is of worldwide importance, said Liu Guiqing, 40, a principal Chinese diplomat who is also vice-mayor of the county of Malipo as part of a program that joins the ministries of the Central Government and the rich provinces and institutions with poor areas.

Hua said that the strength of the Chinal system is its ability to concentrate resources on the urgent needs of peoples. Beijing has been believed that Beijing has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on poverty reduction since 2015.

Chinas' approach to reducing inequalities combines high -down coercive control with high social expenses in order to highlight the perceived failures of liberal capitalism of the free market, Rana Mitter, historian and political scientist of the Harvard Kennedy School, wrote in a new article on foreign affairs.

Programs such as that of Malipo are an increasingly important part of Chinese messaging, according to which he has development solutions for rural and urban areas, Mitter told NBC News.

This is probably particularly attractive in the many countries in the world world which still have major agricultural sectors and can turn to Chinese examples to find ways to modernize their own rural areas, he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping granted individuals for their achievements in the fight against poverty during a ceremony in 2021 in Beijing.ju Peng / Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images File

The companies that invest in Malipo are still motivated by the invisible hand of market forces, said Jason Choi, director of the Sunwah group, a conglomerate based in Hong Kong.

He said that improving the infrastructure and government support were important factors in the decision of his family company to invest around $ 7 million in a modern tea plant in Malipo, as well as the brand potential associated with former tea trees.

We have created a job directly for more than a hundred people, and for some 10,000 people downstream and upstream, said Choi, 25.

In Jinping nearby, another county is targeted for poverty reduction, Colorful Group, a company based in the Chinese technological center of Shenzhen specializing in graphics cards used in video games, has invested some $ 15 million in an intelligent agricultural business and other companies, creating production jobs for more than 200 people, and for much more agriculture in contractual agriculture.

Its corn products are sold in China at the Walmarts Sams Club, at 7-Eleven Shops and on the JD.com electronic commercial platform, in addition to being exported to Southeast Asia and elsewhere.

Asked about the impact of the American-Chinoise trade war, the mayor of Malipo, Xiao Changju, underlined the rapid development prospects of border trade with Vietnam and other nations of Southeast Asia.

It also echoes a line frequently used by Chinese officials, saying: we do not like to fight a trade war, but we are not afraid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/china/confident-china-touts-poverty-alleviation-efforts-trade-war-us-rcna206697 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos