Fight Back: Pedro Pascal Exhort Cannes to resist us political pressure | Donald Trump News





The actor calls on filmmakers to continue telling the stories, expressing you and fighting to be who you are.

Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal called members of the film industry to retaliate and express themselves in the midst of what it seemed to describe as a political climate for fear in the United States.

F *** people trying to scare you. And retaliate. It is the ideal way to do so by telling stories. Do not let them win, said Pascal, 50, who was at the Cannes Film Festival for the first of Eddington.

Fear is the way they win, for one. And then continue to tell the stories and continue to express yourself and fight to be who you are, he said.

Eddington features Pascal as mayor of Small City who campaigns against a downward sheriff played by Joaquin Phoenix in a new-mexic city where tensions leave Covid-19 mask policies and Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Pascal, known for his role in the dystopian adaptation of the video game The Last of Us, added that it was far too intimidating for him to address a question on American President Donald Trumps political immigration.

It is very scary for an actor participating in a film to speak in a way of problems like this, he said.

IM an immigrant. My parents are refugees from Chile. We fled a dictatorship, and I had the privilege of growing up in the United States after asylum in Denmark, I stand for these protections, the 50-year-old said at a press conference in Cannes.

Trump launched an irregular immigration repression and also detained and moved to expel a number of legal legal residents, his policies triggering a wave of proceedings and demonstrations.

Trump has made one of Cannes' main discussion points this week after announcing on May 5 that he wanted 100% prices on films produced abroad.

The acting legend Robert de Niro, who accepted Tuesday a prize for the realization of rods for life, also urged an audience of directors and actors from the list of Americas.

