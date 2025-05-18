Reform British pledges are pledged to AX LTNS in all councils controlled by all councils.





London LTN-Reforms swear to abolish them. Photo: Alarmy

Reformed England has vowed to reverse the controversial low shift area (LTN) in all controlled councils.

The party announced that it will reverse the existing plan at 10 councils that block new systems and currently control.

In the UK, there are currently over 100 permanent labor funding LTN systems.

They were introduced as a way of encouraging walking and bicycles during the epidemic, but were criticized for increasing traffic and pollution on the so -called boundary roads.

Zia Yusuf, chairman of the Reform Party, told Telegraph.

Reform candidates have campaigned for LTN in local elections. Photo: Alarmy

We see this plan as the same suspicion as mass immigration and net zero. They are a policy that is supported and benefited by more wealthy people, and is isolated from negative results.

If you live in the Reform Council, you can expect that the proposal for LTN and the large -scale reversal of the existing LTN will be much higher.

According to the reform, LTN harms high street trading, makes the driver difficult for life, and pushes congestion and pollution into poor areas.

LTN is used as a plan to prefer money by a council that makes millions of dollars to the driver who is input.

Reform candidates recently campaigned for LTN in local elections.

Last week, the RAM Bus Council was found to have collected almost 1,080,580 people from a fine issued by a driver in the traffic zone, which was illegal.

The judge declared that the authorities acted in an illegal way by introducing the system by ignoring the concerns of the residents that LTN could lead to higher levels of pollution and congestion.

This is the first time that the campaign group has defeated a council on the traffic regional system.

WDAG (West Dulwich Action Group) said: Since LTN has been illegally declared, Lambeth is not justified to collect fines from September last year, so you must refund it.

Lambeth Council recognized the court ruling and said that it is carefully considering the meaning of the ruling.

