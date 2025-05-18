



The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has the fastest song in Switzerland, most compromised costumes and the greatest choreography.

As with the current customs, the winner is determined by the combination of public voting and voting of each nation jury.

The jury saw a separate show the day before the Grand Finals and said their words about who was most impressive, and the score was revealed by a traditional phone around Europe from a spokesman of each country.

But who organizes the British jury this year? Read a list of names that will say big words to the person who takes the Euro Vision Trophy tonight.

Who is the British jury of Eurovision 2025?

This year, the Eurovision jury consists of Liz Mcclarnon, Tom Ogden, Afrodeutsche, Mark LipPmann and Carl Paris.

Mcclarnon was a member of the Girl Group Atomic Kitten, which was a major chart success in the 2000s, and OGDEN is the lead singer and guitarist of the Brit Award Award.

Afrodeutsche is a famous composer, producer and DJ headquartered in Manchester, and LipPmann is the founder and CEO of the indie record label Scruff of the Neck, and Parris is an actor, dancer and choreographer who recently worked at Wicked.

Their voting will be released at night to Sophie Ellis-Bextor, a British jury spokesman.

The murder of a dance floor singer was originally announced as a spokesman, but he drafted the draft to replace the Dr. NCUTI GATWA.

You can see the entire list of the EUROVISION winners and how many times the UK has obtained Eurovision.

