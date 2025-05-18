



The authorities identified the suspect in a deadly car explosion which targeted a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, like Guy Edward Bartkus, a 25 -year -old man who, according to them, “had nihilist ideas”.

The FBI said they thought he was the only death of the incident.

They said on Sunday that he had exploded explosives outside the clinic and tried to spread the attack, but the investigators still reconstruct his movements before the explosion.

The explosion occurred just before 11:00 a.m. local time (7:00 p.m. BST) on Saturday, less than one mile from the city center of Palm Springs, near several companies, including American reproduction centers (ARC). The clinic said that no one in the establishment was injured.

The FBI had described the attack on “intentional act of terrorism”. They believe that the suspect has deliberately targeted the in vitro fertilization installation (IVF). They added that they are examining a manifesto which, according to them, is linked to Bartkus.

Police said Bartkus was a Twentynine Palms resident, who is home to a large navy base about an hour from Palm Springs.

The FBI has executed a search warrant on its residence in Twentynine Palms, they said. The nearby residents had been evacuated.

Police stressed that there was no threat under way for the public, both on the explosion site and near the suspect's home.

The explosion was the result of a large explosive device improvised by vehicle, said the sources of application of the law, the American partner of the BBC told CBC.

Akil Davis, deputy director of the FBI at the Los Angeles field office, said the suspect had used a 2010 Silver Ford Fusion sedan during the attack.

Davis said that the FBI was still looking for public help to reconstruct the suspect's fate before the explosion, and will remain on the scene for the next day or both to continue their investigation.

FBI

The FBI identified the suspect in the explosion of Palm Springs like the 25 -year -old guy Edward Bartkus

The explosion felt more than a mile. Mr. Davis called her as “the biggest bombing scene” that the FBI had seen in the south of California in recent memory, and said that the police were working to investigate proofs dispersed at 100 feet from the explosion “in all directions”.

Several buildings have been damaged in the explosion, including the ACR fertility clinic with images showing that part of its wall had been completely destroyed.

In addition to the deceased suspect, four others were injured in the explosion. Palm Springs police said they had since been released from the hospital.

The arc said that the explosion had taken place in the parking lot near its building.

The fertility clinic said that their laboratory, including all eggs and embryos, has remained “fully secure and in good condition”.

But Dr. Maher Abdallah, who heads the clinic, told the Associated Press that the clinic's office had been damaged.

“I really have no idea what happened,” he said. “Thank goodness today, we were a day when we have no patients.”

According to its website, the Arc clinic is the first fertility center at full service and Lab IVF in the Coachella valley.

It offers services, including assessments of fertility, IVF, egg donation and freezing, reproductive support for same -sex couples and substitution maternity.

