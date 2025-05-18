



The young people of Taiwan are used to living with uncertainty with regard to China, a situation which, according to them, is for the best at the moment, especially when the recent actions of the Trump administration have some of them asking a certain question.

Can Taiwan continue to consider the United States as an ally? said Chan Yu-Hsiang, 25, a student graduated at the National University of Taiwan.

The question of songs reflects an increasing concern in Taiwan concerning the reliability of the United States as a security partner under President Donald Trump, who expressed his support for the island of Resourne in Beijing in the face of Chinese military threats, but also made critical remarks and upset commercial relations.

In a survey of the Taiwan government published in March, the percentage of respondents who declared that the US military would certainly intervene in the event of Chinese invasion fell 14% compared to 19% a year earlier. Almost half of the respondents said that the US military was unlikely to intervene, the same as a BrooKing Institution's poll led the same month.

According to the same survey of the Taiwan government, 36% of respondents said that US-Taiwan relations would wise Trump, an increase of 12% since January.

Taiwans increasing distrust of the United States are involved in the middle of the growing pressure of China, which claims autonomous democracy as its own territory and has not excluded the use of force to achieve its objective of unification. Beijing sends war aircraft and ships to the island on almost daily outings.

Last month, the Chinese army carried out large -scale exercises around Taiwan in what it said was a warning to the separatist forces. The Taiwan government has warned that Beijing could contain more exercises in the coming days while the island marks a year under President Lai Ching-Te, which China describes as a separatist and a troublemaker.

China has rejected several LAI talks offers, which says that only Taiwans 23 million people can decide its future. Beijing insists that the future of the islands is in no way an internal Taiwan affair, warning that the Taiwanese authorities would suffer an apocalypse if they sought formal independence.

A delegation of young Taiwan visiting the Palace Museum in Beijing last year.

The United States has no official relationship with Taiwan but is its most important international funder, linked by law to provide him with defensive weapons. Taiwan tested a new rocket system provided by the United States on Monday on Monday that Ukraine also used Russia.

Washington has long maintained a policy of strategic ambiguity as regards if the American army would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack, without giving a final response in both cases.

Trump has not given any indication of a change in this policy. But he annoyed Taiwan with comments accusing him of having stolen semiconductor affairs in the United States and asking Taiwan to pay more for his own defense, which he is committed to doing.

Last month, he also slapped Taiwan with a price of 32% on his goods, with an exemption for the flea industry, which constitutes a large part of the economy of Taiwan and on which the United States is based strongly.

Taiwan said that he would not retaliate against the United States and that he was ready for commercial counts at any time, offering a zero prices for American products and increased American investments.

The tasks surprised Taiwan after the chip manufacturer supported by the TSMC state announced a plan in March to invest $ 100 million in the United States, where it already builds several factories.

For Chan, this suggested that even the Taiwans Silicon shield the semiconductor industry which makes the island so essential to the global economy is not enough to guarantee American support.

If you continue to offer the final defense line of the Taiwans, the United States will benefit from it, but it will not necessarily treat you well, he said.

Why would Taiwan still believe that Trump would certainly deploy troops if she had to fall?

Maintain the status quo

Although some American and military officials from Taiwans indicate 2027 the 100th anniversary of the Chinese peoples' liberation army foundation as a possible calendar for China to attack, polls show that most Taiwanese believe that an invasion is unlikely over the next five years.

Guards Raising Taiwans National Flag On Democracy boulevard in Taipei last November .i-Hwa Cheng / AFP via Getty Images

Last year, a survey by the National University of Chengchi in Taipei showed that more than 88% of Taiwan inhabitants support the maintenance of the status quo, in which Taiwan operates as a de facto independent country without officially declaring independence, a decision that would risk war on China.

This is particularly true for the youngest voters in Taiwans, said Lev Nachman, political scientist and assistant professor at the National University of Taiwan who studied their opinions.

Taiwans Gen Zers are by no means pro-chinoine compared to other generations, but they do not have the same attitude towards Taiwan's independence as millennials, he said.

Instead, we see younger generations having a great kind of pro-Statut-Quo policy approach, said Nachman.

Taiwan young people were too young to be radicalized in political upheavals such as the Sunflower Islands Movement in 2014 and the era of martial law, he said.

They do not want to shake a major boat with a radical change in the Taiwan Strait, added Nachman, although the desire for unification with continental China is always incredibly low.

The Taiwan government survey revealed that more than a third of respondents aged 18 to 29 considered China as the main threat of the islands despite Beijing efforts to win them with preferential policies to study and work on the continent, as well as various activities, including sponsored trips, internships and cultural events.

Last year, more than 4 million people in Taiwan visited continental China for tourism, study or work, an increase from one year on the other of 54.3%, according to official data published by the Chinese authorities. According to the Chinas Taiwan business office, young people were the most active group.

Chen Pin-Yun. With the kind permission of Chen Pin-Yun

You are also Chinese. You are our family, Chan said that he and other Taiwan students were informed by a guide last year during a trip sponsored by Beijing in the Chinese province of Henan.

While some accuse Beijing of having used such efforts to strengthen its claims of sovereignty, these measures are quite good and allow young people of Taiwan to visit and explore different places, said Chen Pin-Yin, a student at the National University of Taiwan Arts.

Chen, 21, who is also pro status quo, said that everything did not concern politics. Taiwan young people are mainly concerned about practical issues such as the cost of living and their job prospects, she said.

Chen did a one month internship last summer for a variety show in the province of southern Hunan, partly funded by Chinese organizers.

Experience was a dream come true for Chen, who said that the Chinese television industry was very developed. She said that she was planning to continue a master's degree in continental China next year and that she would also plan to work there.

The most important thing is to avoid wars at the moment, said Chen. I hope the United States will be able to play the role of a mediator when tensions are high.

