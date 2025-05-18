Scott Bessent says that rate rates will return to reciprocal levels if countries do not reach trade agreements with us





CNN –

The rate rates will soon return to a reciprocal level if the countries do not conclude the trade agreements during the 90 -day break, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday.

President Trump warned them that if you are not negotiating in good faith, you come back to your level of April 2, said Bessent on the state of the CNNS Union with Jake Tapper.

There are 18 important business partners that the United States focuses most about consolidating agreements, said Bessent. He did not say how fast the rate rates could return to reciprocal rates.

There are many smaller commercial relations that we can simply find a number. My other feeling is that we will make a lot of regional offers, this is the rate for Central America, this is the rate for this part of Africa, added Bessent.

President Donald Trump announced a list of reciprocal prices on April 2, which he called the Liberation Day. Later, he took a break from these samples for 90 days, which lowered the rates to a reference rate of 10%.

Trump said on Friday that the time was running out for countries to conclude a trade agreement with the United States.

At the same time, we have 150 countries that want to conclude an agreement, but you are unable to see so many countries, Trump said during a round business table in Abu Dhabi. So, at a certain point, in the next two to three weeks, I think that (besing) and (the trade secretary Howard Lutnick) will send letters, saying essentially that people are very fair, but let's tell people what they will pay to do business in the United States.

The markets skyrocketed on Monday after the trade representative of Bessent and the United States, Jamieson Greer, described a temporary de-escalation of a trade war with China in Geneva, Switzerland, the United States reducing prices on Chinese imports from 125%to 30%, and China reducing the rights to American products of these 10%. The S&P 500 last week jumped 5.3% with five consecutive gains sessions.

Bessent was also questioned on the cervical boost and the uncertainty caused by Trumps prices. He replied that the administrative negotiation tactics is a strategic uncertainty.

If we were to give too much certainty to other countries, then they would play us in negotiations. I am convinced that at the end of these negotiations, the retailers, the American people and the American workers will be better off, said Bessent.

When asked for impact rates on small businesses based on products manufactured in China, Bessent replied that it thinks that the United States will continue to negotiate with China in the types of products that these small businesses speak at lower rate levels.

Many small American companies are faced with serious risks because the costs have skyrocketed and the growth plans are uncertain due to fluctuating rate rates.

Companies transmit tariff costs to customers by increasing prices to avoid reducing margins, a concept that the Trump administration has repeatedly challenged.

The Walmart retail giant is among the most recent American companies that have warned of price increases. Trump said to the company on Saturday in an article in Social Truth to eat prices.

Bessent said he spoke directly with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on Saturday.

Walmart will absorb certain prices, some may be transmitted to consumers, said Bessent.

Friday, Moodys Ratings lowered the debt of the United States, which has held an unanswered note from the AAA. Moodys abandoned the American debt note in AA1, joining the other two major Fitch Ratings and S&P credit rating agencies, which lowered the notes for American debt in 2023 and 2011, respectively. Moodys has cited concerns concerning nations which increase by 36 billions of dollars in a little grade of grade in the congress for a bill on the budget of the White House according to which the Committee for Federal Budget Estimates Responsible would add 3.3 billions of dollars to debt over the next 10 years.

Bessent told CNN on Sunday that he did not put much credibility in the degraded of Moodys.

The demotion could lead to more investors to believe that the loan of money in the government is more risky, which could increase the yields of the American treasury. US Treasury bills, in particular the 10 -year -old American treasure, influence various debts, including mortgage rates for American houses and written contracts in the world.

This story has been updated from its original version.

