Former American president Biden diagnosed Aggressive Prostate cancer | Health news





Doctors discovered cancer at Joe Biden last week after urinary symptoms and detection of a prostate nodule.

Former United States President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, his office said in a statement.

Biden was seen last week by doctors after the development of urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found. On Friday, it was diagnosed with prostate cancer, cancer cells spread to the bone, said the declaration on Sunday.

Although this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, cancer seems sensitive to hormones, which allows effective management, said its office.

The president and his family examine the processing options with his doctors, he added.

Biden’s health, 82, was a key concern among American voters during his mandate as president and became even more during the 2024 campaign.

After a calamitous debate performance in June 2024, Biden abandoned his candidacy for a second term. The president of the time, Kamala Harris, became the candidate and lost against Donald Trump, who returned to the White House after a four -year interruption.

President Trump, a long -standing political opponent who castigated Biden and continues to blame him for wars and economic ailments, posted on social networks that he was saddened by the news and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.

Pete Buttigieg, who was secretary of transport of Bidens, called the former president a man of deep faith and extraordinary resilience.

Biden, a self -proclaimed Zionist, was strongly criticized in certain districts at home and abroad for his unconditional support in Israel in his punitive Gaza War after the attack led by Hamas October 7, and not to have used the Washingtis lever to reinstall Ally Israel, because death and devastation surrounded the Palestinians in Gaza.

In recent days, Biden has rejected concerns about his age despite his report in the new original book SIN that the aid had protected the public from the extent of his cognitive decline when he was president.

Some eminent democratic politicians recently recognized that it was a mistake to advance Biden as a candidate, who probably cost them the White House, given the growing concerns of voters about his age, even if Trump was 78 years old at the time of the November elections.

A Reuters / Ipsos survey, some time before the debate, showed that the majority of Americans, including most Democrats, thought that Biden was too old to serve a second term.

It was a mistake for the Democrats not to listen to voters earlier, the American Democratic Senator Chris Murphy told the NBC news to the press on Sunday morning, before the announcement of Bidens' diagnosis.

Prostate cancers receive a classification called Gleason score which measures, on a scale of 1 to 10, what cancer cells look like normal cells. Bidens' score of 9 suggests that its cancer is among the most aggressive.

When prostate cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it often spreads to bones. Metastasé cancer is much more difficult to treat than localized cancer, as it can be difficult for drugs to reach all tumors and completely break the disease.

Biden lost a son, beautiful Biden, in 2015, against brain cancer.

