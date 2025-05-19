American colleges graduates enter an icy labor market





New graduates from the United States find it difficult to find jobs, because companies reduce hiring plans due to economic uncertainty, in what economists have prevented an early sign of broad labor market problems.

Job offers on the recruitment platform for students and graduates decreased by 15% between July 2024 and mid-April 2025, compared to the same period of the previous school year.

The internships, a common entry point on the workforce for recent graduates, were also announced on the job website, indeed to the slowest rate since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to figures shared with the Financial Times.

The slowdown in the recruitment of graduates could be an early sign of broad labor market problems, warned James Knightley, international economist in Ing.

The first thing to do is entry-level hiring, he said.

Economic uncertainty and stock market caliber triggered by President Donald Trumps sweeping from commercial levies on some of the most important business partners in the USS have slowed down many companies that hire plans exacerbating an already cool labor market for entry level candidates.

The employers interviewed by the National Association of Colleges and Employers last August and September predicted that they would hire 7.3% more graduates this year than in 2024. In March, however, the estimate was reduced to only 0.6%.

The Giant Consulting EY delayed the start dates for new graduates hired by its American strategy and its advisory activities due to uncertain and scalable market conditions.

Unemployment among colleges graduates aged 22 to 27 increased to 5.8% in March, against 4.8% in January, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York analysis of the current population survey. The overall unemployment rate of the United States remained stable at 4%.

Guy Berger, director of economic research at the non -profit Burning Institute, said that the job market was frozen while businesses were simultaneously hiring and less job cuts, which makes workers at the start of their career to enter the active population.

People who already have jobs are relatively isolated, he said. People looking for jobs are faced with a much more difficult environment.

The monthly hiring rate The number of new hires in proportion to the overall employment was 3.4% in the first three months of 2025, the slowest for this period in more than a decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Content could not be loaded. Check your Internet or browser connection settings.

The federal government of frost hiring implemented on Trumps on the first day in power and prolonged until July also blocked certain popular career paths for graduate students. In addition, many experienced federal workers have been chopped by Elon Musks, the so-called Ministry of Government efficiency, are in competition with new graduates for a basin of drop in opportunities.

Students seeking to organize jobs before graduation applied to more positions and have experienced longer recruitment processes, because hiring managers were very cautious about the recent years, said Cindy Meis, director of professional first cycle services at Iowas Tippie College of Business.

If you try to enter the job market, it's a very frustrating moment, said Allison Shrivastava, an economist in the job laboratory.

