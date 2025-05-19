



The United States said it will impose the maximum prices it has threatened against countries that do not negotiate in good faith because it gives a more aggressive tone in trade negotiations.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said on Sunday that tariff rates would return to the levels that President Donald Trump announced on April 2 when he said his intention to release the United States from an unjust trade system.

The countries would receive bessente letters describing these maximum rate rates if they did not negotiate in good faith, the Treasury Secretary in NBC said.

Some countries were 10%, some were significantly higher, he added. If you don't want to negotiate, it will come back to April 2.

The more difficult line illustrates how the pricing negotiations have become and contrasting and contrasting with the recent brackets of President Donald Trump that the countries rushed to negotiate with Washington.

Trump, on April 2, said that a 10% levy would apply to almost all imports, but he also announced radical reciprocal prices in retaliation against American exports.

After the announcement of the last months, the American prices on Chinese products reached 145%. But the two countries signed an agreement on Monday to reduce the prices on goods for each other for at least 90 days, the additional samples that the United States imposed on China this year falling to 30% and Chinas going to 10%.

The export centers in Southeast Asia were also struck by high samples on April 2, when Trump said the United States would be released from the yoke of unfair commercial restrictions. Cambodia received a reciprocal rate of 49%, followed closely by Laos with 48%and Vietnam with 46%.

Mexico and Canada, which have often overwhelmed with Trump about trade, dodged the reciprocal prices. The 25% tasks for goods that do not comply with the terms of the USMCA 2020 trade agreement with the United States remained in place.

The United Kingdom earlier this month has become the first country to conclude an agreement with Trump since he unleashed his trade war, obtaining discounts on car and steel export prices, but not having reversed a 10% flat tax that applies to most goods.

Bessent also said that Walmart would eat some of the prices after the retailer warned that he would increase prices due to samples.

The secretary of the Treasury said that he had spoken to Walmarts CEO during the weekend. Trump had criticized the company on social networks for considering price increases. Walmart refused to comment on the comments of Bessents, but said during the weekend that he had always worked to maintain our prices as low as possible.

Bessent also sought to repress the concerns about Moodys' decision on Friday to reduce the American credit note by its first -rate Triple A level to AA1, citing the increase in public debt levels and an extended budget deficit.

Moodys is a late indicator. I think that is what everyone thinks of credit agencies, said Bessent, while he was trying to blame former President Joe Biden.

This is the Biden administration and the expenses we have seen in the past four years, has added Bessent. And we are determined to reduce spending and develop the economy.

Additional report by James Politi, Antoine Gara and Gregory Meyer

