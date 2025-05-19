Everything on the Apollo capsule abandoned in “ The Last of Us '' (season 2, episode 6)





May 18, 2025

– Whether you are a fan of the history of space exploration or the game on which the series is based, “The Last of Us” has just provided a real explosion of the past.

In the penultimate episode of the second season, which was presented Sunday evening (May 18) on HBO Max, the story briefly visits the Wyoming Museum of Science and History.

Warning: If you have not yet watched season 2, episode 6 of “The Last of Us”, you may want to stop reading here because there are minor spoilers to come. If you have never seen the series or played the game, for the purpose of this article, you only have to know that it is Joel (Pedro Pascal), a workers' survivor of a world pandemic who destroyed civilization, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a teenager who Joel took care of and who can be the last hope of humanity.

As part of the episode, Joel is shown surprising Ellie with a visit to the museum. Inside, they enter the space and astronomy Hall for the pleasure of Ellie (his interest in theft and what he represents – escaping and being able to control his own destiny – is a recurring theme both in the game and the television adaptation).

The two find a solar system of soil operation, Orrery, historic spatial combinations exposed and, in the center of the main hall, an Apollo control module.

“Is it real?” Ellie asks, almost in a whisper.

“It's real,” says Joel. “This one was mounted and remote, Apollo 15 in 1971.”

After choosing a helmet to wear (the type worn by the astronauts of the Gemini), Ellie climbs in the capsule, followed by Joel, who closes the hatch behind him. Ellie immediately begins to launch switches, make sound effects and call orders to support each click. Joel then surprises her with a tape cassette.

“Happy birthday, kiddo,” he said. “It's something that has taken a powerful effort to find. Play it.”

Ellie inserts the cassette into her walkman and, after Joel's suggestion, closes his eyes while the audio begins to play.

“Thirty seconds and count,” says the voice of a man, “report astronauts.

What Ellie (and those who look at the episode) listen to is the real audio of the NASA public affairs officer, Jack King, counting until the launch of Apollo 11, the first mission to win humans on the moon, July 16, 1969.

While King continues to tell, the sounds of the spaceship come to life and the lights light up. Nine seconds and “starting the ignition sequence”, Ellie is starting to shake from one side to the other in her seat. The light of the engines was ignited spilled out the window, lighting her face as she begins to tremble faster. “Disstalling, we have a takeoff, 32 minutes after the hour …”

The sound and the movement of launch are quickly replaced by the serenity of what Ellie imagines that it is like being in space. Sun light dances on her face until she backs up in reality with a broad smile.

Final scene.

The real Apollo 15 command module, which its crew named “Endeavor”, is presented today at the National Museum of the American Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, and unlike the spaceship of the show, it is exposed without its interior control panels and equipment.

He also has no vines that grow everywhere. Otherwise, the two could be twins. Well, almost.

“Interesting, it was 110% of the real thing. We increased it slightly [in size] For all kinds of reasons, “said Don Macaulay, the production designer for this season of” The Last of Us “, in an interview with Collectspace”. We tried to stay quite faithful to the game in terms of how we turned this and how it was lit. It is so much easier to do in a digital whole than on a real set. “”

The scene of the series was directly inspired by a segment of “The Last of Us Part II”, a game released for PlayStation 4 of Sony in 2020.

To make the desired look, Macaulay and his team started with a 3D model the size of a 3D softball of the command module they used to find the parts they needed to be removable so that they could insert cameras and lighting. They then progressed to a large -scale foam version, so that they can test the lighting and views.

“And then, yes, we built a complete interior and an exterior,” said Macaulay. “We pulled them separately, but it was a whole set. We took the module to a separate stage to pull inside, then we brought it back to the museum to pull the outside of it, but it was a whole set.”

In addition to having the game, Macaulay also referred to the drawings and diagrams of the control module that NASA published online. He took the same care when recreating the orrery of the game, which worked as indicated. (He admitted, however, that he had to seek the word “Orrery” when he discovered that he had to build one; Macaulay led production for a certain number of science fiction projects (“Tomorrowland”, “Star Trek Beyond”), but it was his first to be based on exploration and astronomy.)

Spatial combinations were rented in a propeller house. Macaulay wanted to machin the look of the game, so he also organized a large -scale lunar rover, a display of rockets on a scale and built a model of the moon, although only the latter made the final cut.

“This is one of those things where we provided a ton and then, just according to the way it is turned and edited, a game does not do it on the screen. In fact, we have built and turned an exhibition of whole dinosaurus [inside the museum] And that didn't make the show, “he told Collectspace.

The television series often moves away from what has been seen in the game, which is why, said Macaulay, sets like the Space Museum were so important to do well.

“It is so emblematic in the game that we try to be quite faithful to that. I mean, we can never take the [virtual] The models they used in the game and simply build from them. Their sets are generally very on a scale and we build sets specifically for the required action. It is therefore more important to obtain the essence of the whole in this case, “he said.

“There was the emblematic image of [Joel and Ellie] Standing in front of the capsule, so it was something – and the capsule itself – we tried to reproduce as best we could, “said Macaulay.

So this leads to an obvious question: after all this attention to details and care to obtain the right look, what becomes a control module which was abandoned in the context of the intrigue of the show (and the game), and is no longer necessary in terms of production of the program?

“We always have it,” helps Macaulay. “I don't know if there is a lot of request, but someone might want it for their accessories house, or maybe HBO Max will keep it for another show on the line.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.collectspace.com/news/news-051825a-the-last-of-us-space-museum-apollo-command-module.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

