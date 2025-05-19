The demotion of the American credit rating will affect its markets





Pedestrians pass in front of the northern entrance to the headquarters of the US Treasury department on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

J. David Ake | Getty images

American actions broke out last week on the back of a commercial truce between America and China, in which they mutually agreed to reduce prices for 90 days. Technological actions have skyrocketed, Tesla and Nvidia conducting the pack. In the absence of new developments on the price front, however, it is not clear if this dynamic feeling can last.

On the one hand, the American credit rating was demoted by the notes of Moody's in the second highest. This means that investors could require higher yields for American Treasurys in the middle of their ostensibly lower reliability. The increase in treasury yields, in turn, could put pressure on stocks. Even if Moody is only the last to join the Standard & Poor's and Fitch notes by decomposing the United States from the highest note which made it respectively in 2011 and 2023, it could send another crack via an already fragile stock market.

Although Nvidia was one of the winners of the rally last week, he is still starring with the export restrictions of fleas to China and a meticulous examination of its commercial activities. This is a big problem because the artificial intelligence sector of China is “not originally” that of the United States, and will probably reach around $ 50 billion in three years, according to the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang. The loss of this market would be a “enormous loss,” he added.

The question of whether the rally last week can be supported, then, then, on the titles that will come from the White House this week.

What you need to know today

Moody's Cuts US 'Credit RatingMoody's Rateings has reduced the Sovereigncredit notation of the United States by noting Toaa1 of the AAA, which is as high as possible, citing the growing burden on the funding of the budgetary deficit and the debt of the federal government. The Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, described the demotion as “late indicator”, saying that he reflects the conditions of the Biden administration.

The winning week for American US US US indexes increased on Friday. For the week, the S&P 500 jumped 5.3% and the industrial average of Dow Jones climbed 3.4%. The Nasdaq Composite broke out 7.2% on the back of strong projections of technological actions such as Tesla and Nvidia, which jumped 17% and 16% respectively. Us Futures slipped on Sunday evening. The European Stoxx 600 of Europe added 0.4% on Friday. The actions of Richemont jumped 7% after the owner of Cartier posted better than expected budgetary sales in the fourth quarter, in a sign that rich consumers always spend on luxury.

Nvidia denies sending flea conceptions to China according to a report in the Financial Times that Nvidia works on a research and development center in Shanghai in light of the new American export edges, the chip manufacturer told CNBC that he “sends no GPU concept in China to modify to comply with export controls”. A source familiar with the case told CNBC that the company rented a new space for current employees, but did not send any IP or GPU design.

Trump says he will negotiate Peaceu.s. The temperature president attenuated on Saturday in an article on Truth Social according to which he plans to speak separately to the Russian president, the Ukrainian president of the Ukrainian president, the Ukrainian president of Zelenskyon, in an effort to reach an ceasefire between the two countries. America is also working with Great Britain to establish a cease-fire in India-Pakistan alongside “confidence strengthening measures” and dialogue, the British Foreign Minister said on Saturday.

On Friday, Biden diagnosed a diagnosis of Prostate Cancerformer, Joe Biden, was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, his office announced on Friday. “Cancer seems to be sensitive to hormones that allows effective management,” added his office.

[PRO] The profits of retail in the week gathered last week while investors applauded the agreement of the White House with China to reduce the prices on top of each other. This week, keep an eye on the income from Home Depot, Target and TJX to indicate how the American consumer resisted and how these large retailers will take care of the prices.

And finally …

Downtown Beijing on May 2, 2025.

Greg Baker | AFP | Getty images

Large Chinese companies like Alibaba show that advertisements fed by AI give the purchase a boost

Alibaba, Tencent and JD.com announced this week the profits that reflected not only the improvement of Chinese consumption expenditure, but also the growing advantages of artificial intelligence in advertising.

The AI ​​helps to raise its click rates a success measure for online advertisements at almost 3%, a profits call on Wednesday during a profits call, according to a transcription of FactSet. This is highly up compared to a click rate of 0.1% for banners historically, and approximately 1% for food announcements, said the company.

JD.com said its marketing revenues increased by 15.7% to 22.32 billion yuan for the quarter, also partly attributing this increase to AI tools.

Finally, Alibaba noted that marketing income, which he calls “customer management”, increased by 12% over a year to almost $ 10 billion, thanks in part to increased use of the company's AI tool, Quanzhanttui, to have stimulated the marketing efficiency of merchants.

