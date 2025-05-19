American authorities call California Health Clinic Blast Suspect DW 05/18/2025





Police investigating a bombing in a fertility clinic in the American city of Palm Springs, California, identified a 25 -year -old man like the suspect and the only death of the explosion on Saturday.

The authorities said on Sunday to a press conference that they were “quite confident” that the suspect was the man who died in the explosion.

Four other people were injured in the attack, which, according to the FBI, was a terrorist act.

The suspect was a resident of Twentynine Palms, a city about 35 miles (57 kilometers) from Palm Springs, a popular deserted desert town near Los Angeles.

The mayor of Palm Springs said that the bomb was in or near a car next to the clinicing of IVF: Picture Alliance / DPA / ABC7 Los Angeles via that we know of the investigation?

Akil Davis, the deputy director in charge of the Los Angeles field office of the FBI, told journalists that “all the embryos” of the fertility clinic had been saved.

“The subject had nihilist ideas, and it was a targeted attack” against installation which provides an in vitro fertilization treatment (IVF), said Davis. “Good Guys One, Bad Guys Zero,” he added.

The FBI agent said the police have searched the suspect's home in Twentynine Palms and had evacuated certain residents as a precaution.

The suspect would have published an online manifesto and tried to record the explosion, but the officials said that the video had failed to download.

Addressing journalists on Saturday evening, Davis said: “Do not be mistaken for an act of intentional terrorism.”

The authorities said that the explosion outside of a Palm Springs fertility clinic was caused by a bombimage: the ABC Kabc affiliate via Reuters no continuous threat to the public

“We do not think there is a continuous threat to the public in the Twentynine Palms region,” added Davis.

Local police chief Andy Mills said Palm Springs would be “stronger and more resilient accordingly” of the attack, who, according to him, had failed.

“Our determination to continue life as we know it here at Palm Springs continues tirelessly,” said Mills.

What does the clinic say?

Dr. Maher Abdallah, director of the reproductive American Centers Fertility Clinic, confirmed that his clinic had been damaged.

In a telephone interview with the Associated Press, he said that all his staff was safe and taken into account.

“I really have no idea what happened,” said Abdallah. “Thank goodness today, we were a day when we have no patients.”

The explosion damaged the office space where consultations with patients are carried out, but the IVF laboratory and all stored embryos were unharmed, said Abdallah.

* Note from the publisher: DW follows the German press code, which underlines the importance of protecting the privacy of criminals or alleged victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing complete names in such cases.

