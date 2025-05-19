



The United States is the main export destination for India for mangoes. (IMAGE of AI) The American authorities have rejected no less than 15 mango expeditions in various airports, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta, due to the irregularities of the documentation. Given the perishable nature of mangoes and substantial costs linked to return delivery, all exporters have chosen to have locally mango shipments. The irradiation process in Mumbai on May 8 and 9. However, according to a report from and American officials have found inconsistencies in the documentation linked to this compulsory treatment, which implies exposing the fruit to controlled radiation doses to eliminate pests and prolong the conservation time. The question came from administrative errors in the documentation of control of parasites rather than the real presence of pests, according to the report.

Communication from the USDA to an affected exporter indicated that customs and the protection of American borders refused entry “due to incorrectly issued PPQ203”. The opinion specified that the shipment “should be re -exported or destroyed”, while specifying that the American government would not bear costs for “repair measures for this shipment”. The irradiation procedure takes place in an establishment located in Navi Mumbai, supervised by a representative of the American Department of Agriculture (USDA). This official is responsible for validating the PPQ203 form, which is essential for mango exports to the United States. “We are penalized for errors made to the irradiation installation,” said an exporter. Why India can be a big winner of the Donald Trump 2.0 era if he plays his cards, another exporter, whose offender was held at Los Angeles airport from May 9 to 11, before receiving the form was published after treatment. “How can we receive the form if the treatment has never been carried out? And without this form, issued by none other than the USDA officer, the mangoes could not even have been authorized to be loaded at Mumbai airport,” he said. The installation mangoes approved by the USDA, the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) located in Vashi, Mumbai. Apeda operates under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. MSAMB did not provide any response to the investigation e-mail. US President Donald Trump said India offered an agreement with “literally no price”. The first phase of the agreement should be completed in the coming months. The India aims to improve bidirectional trade by seeking reductions in United States prices for sectors employing significant workforce. These include textiles, precious stones and jewelry, leather items, clothes, plastics, chemicals, shrimp, oil seeds, chemicals, grapes and reduced tasks in various sectors, including industrial products, cars (Specific vehicles Read | Donald Trump said that India has offered a trade agreement

