The Last of Us Episode 6: Eugene Flashback explained





Warning: This message contains spoilers for episode 6 of the last season 2.

For those who wondered exactly what happened between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in time between seasons 1 and 2 of the last of us to create such a flaw between them, the Sunday evening episode finally provided some answers.

Episode 6, the penultimate episode of season 2, was composed almost entirely of flashbacks in these five intermediate years, the show revisiting Joel and Ellie almost every year on the day of the birthday of Ellie. While some of these flashbacks and their poignant visit to the museum were taken from the last video game in part II, the show also took some liberties with the source material which resulted in a little rotation on the way their relationship was finally fractured.

A pivotal scene, which took place the 19th anniversary of Ellie (her last before the murder of Joel), turned around the death of a character you hear in the game but never meet: Eugene (Joe Pantoliano). We learned earlier this season of the Gail Therapist (Catherine O'Hara) that she and Eugene were married for 41 years before her death and that she was still angry with Joel for the way he died, even if it was inevitable.

“You pulled and killed my husband. You killed Eugene. And I was feeling in you,” she told Joel during the first of season 2. “No, maybe a little more.

This sets up a fairly big start of the game, in which a conversation between Ellie and Dina (played in the show by Isabela Merced) reveals that Eugene is simply dead from a stroke. Most of what players learn about him beyond is that he was once a member of the fireflies who left the militia group because he was “tired of killing people” and he had become the farmer of Jackson's resident marijuana. Some of these details were held the same in the show, but its end was much less peaceful.

“I am excited when I see these opportunities, the co-creator of the Neil Druckmann series told Variety the changes.” I'm like, “Oh, I don't know Eugene well!” The story we have told [in the game] was somewhat superficial. The way this character really comes to the heart of Joel and Ellie and their relationship. “”

(LR): Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel in episode 6 of the last season 2. Liane Hentscherhbo

While we see playing in episode 6, when Ellie was 19 years old, she had already been moving away from Joel for some time, because she had started to suspect that he had lied about everything that took place in the Salt Lake City complex of the Fireflies. On the morning of his birthday, we saw him practice asking him to finally tell him the truth about what had happened. However, she was interrupted by Joel presenting herself to take him during his first patrol around Jackson.

Although Joel clearly thought that the patrol would have taken place without incident, they ended up being called upon to provide a backup for an infected attack. But when they arrived at the scene, everything they found was Eugene, who had been bitten in the fray. Eugene knew he had finished but wanted to be brought back to Jackson's door so that he and Gail could say goodbye. Joel first refused, but Ellie finally convinced Himor so she thought that Eugene had enough time before turning to make her last wish.

After telling Ellie to continue and promise him that he would follow with Eugene, Joel rather led Eugene to the shore and shot him in his head. When they returned to Jackson with Eugene's body, Joel tried to lie to Gail on what happened, saying that Eugene had courageously put an end to her own life after being bitten so as not to put anyone in danger. However, an angry Ellie then sounded to tell Gail that it was a lie and revealed what Joel had really done.

Nine months later, the day before Joel's death, it led to a confrontation between Joel and Ellie during which she finally learned the truth about what he did to save her from fireflies. Although Ellie first unleashed for having removed the goal of her life, the conversation ended with Ellie in tears by saying that she wanted to try to forgive her. It was a moment that recontextualized Ellie's anxiety to the idea of ​​seeing Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) kill Joel the next day and helped explain why she was now on a revenge path.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7285666/the-last-of-us-season-2-episode-6-eugene/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos