Episode “ The Last of Us '': the way we were

During his first season, the last of us made a detour to Joel and Ellie's Adventures to present the beautiful postapocalyptic love story of Bill and Frank. It was the most acclaimed episode of the first year of the show, despite barely Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. But it doesn't matter how people loved it, nobody asked for the series to abandon its main characters in favor of more old friends from Joel.

The penultimate chapter of season two is a kind of different starting episode: a look back on what happened in the five-year gap between the seasons, and a return when the series was completely around Joel and Ellie's relationship. But where “Long Time” felt like a complete story on Bill and Frank who required no follow -up, the possibility of watching Pascal and Ramsey together only strengthens the feeling that the series – otherwise the game before – chose badly by killing Joel to send Ellie and Dina in a mission of useless and self -destructive revenge.

The episode is intended to underline the reason why Ellie is committed to this line of conduct, reminding us how important Joel was for her, and finally showing us the argument they had on her actions in Salt Lake City. But he does his work almost too well; While the end of the hour was approaching, all I wanted was more equipment in Jackson during the missing five years, rather than going back to Seattle to see Ellie continue to continue Abby.

Looked from the Messier context of season two, however, it was a spectacular episode of television, and one that very well experienced the established standard of “Long Time”.

We are not opening up in the five -year gap, but in Austin in 1983, when Joel was a teenager. He and Tommy live in the fear of their police father, superbly played by Better Call Saul Tony Dalton, and when the boys fight because Tommy tried to buy drugs, Joel decides to take autumn, knowing that he can manage a more skillfully beat than his little brother. But when their father comes home to clean this mess, he is not full of rage. He is just tired and sad, especially when he tells Joel his own father, who was much more abusive than ever to Joel and Tommy. He describes the moment when his father broke his jaw for stealing a candy bar at the age of 10, and admits that yes, he hit his own sons, “but never like that.” As he tells the story, it is not the terrifying man that Joel knows, but the 10 -year -old terrified boy whose jaw had to be wired for two months. It is an incredible moment, and the one when Dalton seems strangely like Pascal. People hurt people, and sometimes the best you can manage is to hurt the generation a little less than the previous generation hurts you.

Choice of publishers

From there, we collect two months after Joel and Ellie returned to Jackson de Salt Lake City. At this point, the episode begins to reimburse various details which were mentioned earlier in the series. Seth, for example, is an ex-Milwaukee-Fop, and we see Ellie the day she deliberately burned her arm so that she being able to carry short sleeves without anyone recognizing her bite marks. Joel personalizes Ellie's guitar for her as the first of the many birthday gifts of this episode, and even plays for her by Pearl Jam, which she interpreted at Seattle Theater earlier this season

. As he sings, we recall that Ellie looks at Joel with a pure, underessive and crushing love has always been the greatest superpower of the series, which helps to justify the terrible turn that she took as a result of her loss, but it seems that it is a waste of resources to make it.

The song comes from a 2013 album. In the program's calendar, the Cordycepts Plague started in 2003. So we must now ask ourselves what is different in the reality of the series against ours. Did the Red Sox broke the Bambino curse in the 90s? Was there at least one Mad Men season before the end of the world? Related contents

The present of the following year is even more impressive: a trip to a neighboring museum where Endeavour, the Apollo 15 control module was exposed when the apocalypse occurred

. The cheesy devotion of Ellie (**) to all things related to the space race remains endearing, and here we see that it makes her imagination powerful enough so that she can have the impression that she is unleashed in orbit and beyond.

In our world, you have to make a trip to the Wright-Patterson air base in Ohio to see it.

(**) It is not too cheesy, however, to have a problem with wearing a gemini space helmet inside an Apollo spacecraft.

Joe Pantoliano like Eugene Liane Hentscher / HBO

This anniversary suggests that Joel has not yet realized that Ellie is queer, and when he catches her later with the tattoo artist Kat, he rejects everything as “experimenting” and insists that Ellie does not know what she says when she insists that it is. The first of the season was sufficiently vague on the reasons for the distance of Ellie and Joel that it was easy to suppose that she left the main house

During the events of Salt Lake City. Instead, it turns out that it is on this fight, which in turn gives an additional context for why Joel has so excessively reacted to launching a homophobic insult to Ellie and Dina in the first.

As she wanders her suitcases, we see that her collection of records includes a Zamfir album, Master of the Pan Flute. In the post-apocalypse, sometimes you have to take what you can get musically. Another time jump takes us to the 19th anniversary of Ellie, where Ellie finally worked on the courage to face Joel on what she implicitly understands on Salt Lake City, even if he never told her. Before that, however, Joel's gift this year is to take Ellie during his first patrol, which is much less swimming than their trip to the museum. The first of the season established that Joel had killed Gail Eugene's husband, and here we see Eugene in the fleshy form of the actor of the great character Joe Pantoliano. Eugene was once a fireflies, but now he is just an old man who wants to go home with his wife, if only he had not been infected during his lessons. He begs Joel to let him return to Jackson to say goodbye to Gail before executing him, and Ellie begs Joel to do it. But Joel will always put the protection of Ellie above all the rest in the world – the fate of the world itself included – and the risk of letting Eugene turn before going to their destination is more than he wants at random. He returns Ellie, then leads Eugene to his execution. Like Dalton earlier in the episode, Joey Pants is able to transmit a whole life that his character has only lived a few minutes of screen time, so that when he tries to imagine Gail's face once again before Joel kills him, it is as if we see exactly what he saw, even before he said: “I see him” before the ball. Joel tries to lie to Gail, but a bitter Ellie drops the truth, and we remember that another of Bella Ramsey's superpowers is the way their face seems to change their shape when Ellie feels betrayed by someone in whom she has confidence. Our final jump is less than a year, to the events of the first of the season, which we now see from different angles. The most important new addition is the conclusion of the episode, where it turns out that after Ellie passed in front of Joel when she returned, she returned later to speak to her. She is finally talking about Salt Lake City, and she is naturally furious when he tries to justify his actions by saying that healing would have killed her. “Then I was supposed to die!” She says to him. “It was my goal. My life would have had the damn importance! But you took that! You took it to everyone! ” And it is here that we come back to the lesson of the opening scene, as Joel suggests that if Ellie has a child, she will understand her choice and adds: “I hope you will do a little better than me.” The two artists are at their best here, especially Pascal when Joel begins to cry. And the scene reappears what happened afterwards. At the time, it seemed that Ellie had lost Joel at a time when they did not speak, and therefore she had no emotional closure with him. Instead, we see that they had this last conversation, that they did things about the greatest source of tension between them, and even that this difficult speech ended with a note full of hope, Ellie saying: “I don't think I can forgive you for that. But I would like to try.” Histoires Trendil is the first episode of the season produced by Neil Druckmann, who obtains an exceptional work of all her actors, including Catherine O'Hara when Ellie tells the truth and breaks her heart. With this season, he and Craig Mazin follow the choice that Druckmann has already made with the last of us, Part II. When the creator of the Material Source is involved in the management of the adaptation, it is not surprising that they are trying to be as faithful to the original as possible. But every second of Joel and Ellie this week seems to shout for Druckmann, Mazin and company to have watched the show they were doing and decided that it had no sense to follow the familiar path. It is simultaneously the culmination of this season of the last of us and a repudiation of a large part of the rest.

