Moody's Downrades US Credit Rating





The American treasury yields increased on Monday after Moody lowered the United States credit rating, citing tax concerns.

At 4:46 a.m., the yield of the treasury at 30 years increased by more than 10 base points to 5.021%. 10 -year base points on Alsorosis 10 to 4.542%. Meanwhile, the 2 -year -old Treasuryyield increased on 2 base points, reaching 4%.

A basic point is equivalent to 0.01%, and the yields and prices evolve in opposite directions.

Investors' concerns were assembled after the Moody's rating agency reduced the United States credit rating on Friday, which lowers it a notch of AAA the highest scoring in AA1. The agency has allocated the downside to the growing charge of financing the government's budget deficit as well as the high cost of the abolition of existing debt in the midst of high interest rates.

“This demotion in a single number on our notation scale in 21 NOTCH reflects the increase of more than a decade of public debt ratios and interest at the levels which are much higher than the sovereigns noted in a similar way,” he said in a press release.

Moody's has awarded a “campaign ceiling” in AAA in the United States since 1949. It is now in accordance with all the main credit rating agencies that have continued to give the United States their second highest available note.

“This is a major symbolic decision that Asmoody was the last of the main rating agencies to have the United States to the highest note,” said Deutsche Bank analysts in a note.

In April, the Treasury yields jumped after US President Donald Trump implemented radical “reciprocal rates” on international business partners. The concerns about the prices and the burden of the American debt raise questions about the question of whether the Treasurys are always an active refuge.

Investors will also have an eye on the speeches of the officials of the American central bank on Monday, notably the president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, Raphael Bostic, the president of the New York Fed, John Williams, and the president of Dallas Fed, Lorie Logan.

