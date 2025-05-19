The United Kingdom and the European Union agree to the reset transaction after the Brek seat





At the European Political Community Summit held in Tirana on May 16, 2025, the British Prime Minister and Chairman of the European Commission Committee Committee.

Leon Neil | AFP | Getty image

The United Kingdom and the European Union finally agreed to reset the relationship on Monday. Sources spoke to CNBC after British British came out of the block in 2020.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts a lot of anticipation in the background of the unpredictable global epidemiology led by the United States, hosting the president of Ursula Von Der Leyen European Commission and other senior officials in London.

Three EU officials told CNBC's Silvia Amaro that global forces reached a contract. One person has agreed to interact with the fishing boats until June 30, 2038, and there is a contract for the conclusions of energy cooperation and security and defense partnerships.

According to the document, the two sides have also agreed to agree that young people can work for transactions where they can work and work across the continent.

The so -called “balanced youth experience” system will allow young people in the UK and the EU to allow each other to work, study, volunteer or travel.

According to the official draft contract by CNBC, both sides agreed to deepen the “especially the ties of people for the young generation, especially the young generation, especially the young generation,” and whether the UK could join the Erasmus+ educational program, which would have left the block according to the official draft agreement. I chose the time.

The European Commission and the United Kingdom also agreed to deepen cooperation in challenges raised by irregular migration.

The UK and the EU will also look at the potential use of the electronic gate by “appropriate” by the British passport holders of European airports. This will be welcomed by many British who often have to wait in a long line to pass through the EU airport after BREXIT.

A senior EU official told CNBC, “This is a very positive final result for both sides.”

Intense conversation

After running away from the Lancaster House meeting in the center of London, the dialogue between the two sides was strengthened, and then cling to the last minute of emotional issues, including potential youth mobility systems and fishing rights.

SKY NEWS reported that the discussion between the UK and the EU team was at midnight, while SKY News reported Sunday as a “crazy” ups and downs of the ups and downs. The press conference will be held at 12:30 pm on Monday.

Mujtaba Rahman, the European executive director of Eurasian Group, said it is possible to participate in the UK's EU security and defense policy, including the Defense Industry Policy, ahead of the summit.

He also said, “The role of the European Justice Court will include more cooperation on energy policies and carbon border taxes in solving the dispute progress in the agreement and youth mobility to eliminate friction against Agri feed trade.

Rahman pointed out an ambitious reset, more seriously influenced by the Trump administration's recent world issues, especially those who are more seriously influencing Europe, such as the Ukrainian war.

But the UK will also pay attention to the increase in support for Reform UK, a party of BREXITAITECT and NIGEL FARAGE.

According to YouGov Research, published last week, Starmer's popularity has fallen to the lowest level in record, and the positive for the UK is an increase in Farage and Reform UK.

Christopher Granville, director of TS LOMBARD's global political research director, sends an e -mail that a deal between the UK and the EU is “drunk”. But the big problem was whether the British government would be “fear of fear of the British reform.”

“This will be a disclosure test for the political view of the labor government, nearly a year after winning a huge election.”

Fixed point

British leader STARMER repeatedly said that he could not return to the EU's customs coalition, single market or sports freedom in a trading deal with the block.

One of the biggest obstacles in the dialogue leading to this UK -EU Summit is that the EU boats forced to expire in 2026 and the right to expand the youth's parent system where people between 18 and 30 years of age can work between the 18 and 30 years of age, and forced the right to expand Denmark and British and the EU for the UK and the EU It was an approach to fishing in the UK, which promotes the right to expand between the EU.

SKY News agreed to continue to talk about the potential youth mobility system rather than a specific agreement on the UK and the EU, SKY News reported.

The problem with the labor government is that it does not appear to be returning to the Breks seat before, but it is a way to agree with this visible problem.

Gesine Weber, a colleague of the German Marshall Fund, told CNBC on Monday that “Keir Starmer is actually in a difficult position.”

“He will not want to go back to join the EU again and to join the EU. Here he is absolutely not at the table. He must see where the balance of domestic politics and where the cooperation can be approved and cooperation can be approved and the British must reaffirm the things that the UK wanted to achieve through BREXIT.”

Weber said it is easier for both sides to agree with security and defense, given the Russian co -threats and the continuous war in Ukraine, but there is always a possibility that other complex policy areas remain.

“They are not only fishing, market access and economic questions, but also in the same areas such as youth mobility and freedom of sports,” she said to CNBC's “early European version.”

Nigel Farage, a UK reform leader, has already complained about a 12 -year fishing contract for social media platform X.

Rachel Rachel Reeves, a British minister who hosts a reception for business owners in Downing Street on Monday, welcomed Monday's reset transactions, which is still published as “a big day after the big day after the last few weeks in the last few weeks.” I did not.

“We can see how much the world is changing over the last few months, but the British government will just watch the change and not watch the change,” she said.

“Our biggest trading partner is a friend of the European Union, and it was too hard to bring export and talent for too long and deal with the nearest neighbors. Not enough.”

