Stricter American border borders





When Alexandre, an Asian researcher at a high -level American university, was preparing for a work trip to Brazil, his preparations took an unusual turn, he consulted his lawyer, brought a burner phone and wore a virgin laptop. Once his work is finished, he downloaded his data on the cloud, then rubbed the machine before going home. I was advised to keep zero data on my devices, he said. It was extraordinarily disruptive.

With Donald Trump at the White House, many business leaders, academics and government representatives in Europe and elsewhere are approaching trips to the United States with a level of caution more often associated with higher risks such as China and certain countries in the Middle East.

The stricter application of immigration and the more aggressive border screening that may include research and even copying the data of travelers and, sometimes the refusal of the entry encourages organizations to reassess the risks and protocols around routine work travel. Contacts, emails, messages and publications on social networks could be subject to the inspection, said immigration lawyers.

As part of the Trump administration, the number of border research from January to mid-May has already exceeded people registered in the first half of 2024 by 10% over one year depending on customs and the protection of American border, the Federal Agency.

Alexander, who, like other people who contributed to this article, asked to remain anonymous due to security problems, is emblematic of change. Im An immigrant, not an American citizen, working on climate change, meeting stakeholders such as unions and academics in Brazil, a country led by a left-wing government … All this can be returned against you, he said.

The officials of his university, suspicious of a potential counterpout of the Trump administration, said that they would not provide legal aid if he encountered problems on the border and had advised him not to leave the country. The legal advisor he personally hired gave a striking warning, telling him that the border agents were in: find me the man and find the crime.

Uncertainty follows the asset on January 20, which aimed to set up additional verification and screening processes for foreigners in search of entry to the United States and those already based there. He also laid the foundations for new travel restrictions and an examination of existing visas.

Deputy Commissioner Hilton Beckham with customs and American borders said that FT: CBPS research numbers have been in accordance with increases since 2021, and less than 0.01% of travelers have sought their devices … says the CBP is looking for more electronic media due to the change of administration is wrong.

She said research has played a critical national security role and that allegations that political beliefs trigger inspections or moves are baseless and irresponsible.

Federal authorities have long been able to enter, search and copy information on your device

However, American universities, including Duke and Columbia, are among the people advising international staff and students not to leave the country unless it is absolutely necessary. This follows a series of detentions and deportations that have rocked confidence even among people who have valid visas or green cards.

Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Pro-Palestinian activist and a graduate of the University of Columbia, Mahmoud Khalil, was specifically expelled because of his beliefs, declarations or associations that would compromise American interests in foreign policy.

The European Commission has published burners and basic laptops to certain members of the United States to avoid the risk of espionage. The Financial Times said that the commissioners and senior officials traveling to the IMF and the World Bank spring meetings last month received the new directives.

Companies also take rapid measures: many are looking for new legal advice for employees traveling in the United States to work. Others modify the plans and, in some cases, advise travel.

Elizabeth Nanton, head of the American immigration practice and partner at KPMG Law in Canada, said that even if the vast majority of travelers have not encountered any problems, companies were preparing staff linked to the United States for potential questions and advising them if their devices were sought. Customers ask what could happen, what they could expect. She said several customers reassembled their IT policies to examine what data staff should continue their devices.

No matter how many times a non -American citizen has entered the country, companies should deal with each case as a new determination of eligibility, added Nanton. She advised companies to work with immigration specialists on a case -by -case basis for American trips.

Some companies update their travel advice for the United States, although there is a distrust of publishing specific directives because they do not want to attract the attention of Trump administration officials. An investor in the United Kingdom in a large asset manager said that the staff had been invited to be significant when they took their personal mobile phones in the United States. Are you telling me that business trips to the United States are now the same as to go to China? He said.

A executive in the New York-based pharmaceutical industry said that some large companies in the sector did not send people in the United States, especially if they thought they were likely to be arrested on the border because they were brown, Muslims or Chinese.

A London -based business manager said that their company encouraged personnel to apply for the world entry, the American program that accelerates border verifications for approved travelers. Meanwhile, certain American technological companies urged foreign staff to transport large personal documents, including marriage certificates, rental agreements and remuneration shifts to facilitate profitability.

Online forums such as Reddit are filled with advice to, for example, delete social media applications and avoid storing politically sensitive content on your phone.

Since the executive decree of January 20, British and German governments have updated travel advice with a more difficult wording, warning citizens that even minor offenses could lead to detention. The authorities of the American whole and strictly apply the entry rules. You may be bound to arrest or detention if you violate the rules, says the United Kingdom.

A lawyer for a British company with American commercial interests said that if these rules had always been in place, they were now more regularly applied, which is why the British and German authorities had changed their travel guidelines.

The dimensions [of facing any trouble] are still quite low, said the lawyer. For day -to -day companies, the accent is on digital devices. Federal authorities have long been able to enter, search and copy information on your device.

The change is starting to flow to business travel reservations. Air France-KLM and Lufthansa reported signs of weakening demand on transatlantic roads between European passengers.

There is a final deceleration in business travel reservations, said Henry Harteveldt, analyst of the travel industry.

Various airlines tell me that they see a slight or modest deceleration in their future business travel reservations, including the domestic United States, in Europe and both directions between Europe and the United States.

He said the reasons for this included a weakening of economies, which generally trigger a reduction in business trips, as well as concerns among international business travelers regarding possible problems between the United States.

Harteveldt observed that there was a significant concern among business travel managers concerning international traveling travel in the United States.

Alexander, the researcher, is already thinking about the preparations he will have to make for his next business trip, this time in the United Kingdom. I have to redo exactly the same thing, he said.

Additional report by Hannah Kuchler and Philip Georgiadis

