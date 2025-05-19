The UK and the EU agree with the BREXIT Reset trade trade | Political news





The UK and the EU agreed to reset after the new Brek seat after several months of negotiations.

British government sources said:

The talks began for the first time since Boris Johnson agreed to Brexit Deal, where the UK left the EU in January 2020.

Just as the British fishing rights were a major fixing point, the negotiations were held on Monday at 10:30 pm on Sunday at 10:30 pm, saying that it went down to the front.

SKY NEWS understands that the EU wants to be permanently approaching the UK for fishing, but agreed to a deal, including 12 years of approach.

There will be no change in the current approach of the British fishing community, and the amount of British quota will be reduced or the amount of money can be caught by the EU will not increase.

Fishing rights were the main parts of the BREXIT “Leave” campaign, but fishing accounts for only 0.4%of GDP.

'British on the world stage'

For more information on defense and security today, you can provide a contract for British companies to access £ 125 billion EU Defense Fund.

Both sides were also looking for transactions that allow British travelers to use electronic gates at European airports and cut red tapes for food exports and animal/plant health.

SKY NEWS understands that it continues in the Youth Mobility System so that the British 18-30 year olds can move freely between countries for a limited time.

Keir Starmer promised to sign a new trade and security contract with the EU in the 2024 election declaration, and has begun attacking all over Europe after its attack power throughout Europe.

Rachel Rachel Reeves said it was not easy to reach a business at a business leader meeting, but told the UK business that it would be “easy.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds EU Related Minister said it is a “historic day.”

“It's good for a job, it's good for bills, good for the border,” he posted on X.

“And more … British returned from the world stage with the government for the working people.”

Kemi Badenoch, a conservative leader, called the contract “very about it,” and said that the EU approach for fishing for 12 years was three times longer than the government wanted.

“We once again became a ruler in Brussels,” she said.

“And if there is no details on the upper limit of youth mobility or the details of time limit, the fear of free movement will increase.”

Image: Fishing was a major stubborn point at the talks. PIC: PA

Reformed British leader and BREXITEER NIGEL FARAGE described the contract as “surrender,” and said that the 12 -year fishing contract would be the end of the fishing industry.

Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State Jonathan Reynolds, said SkyNews details are still solved three hours before the deadline.

More than an hour before the deadline at 10 am, the EU Ambassador Committee approved the contract ahead of the summit with EU leaders in London this morning.

A press conference to announce the details of the transaction is set later.

