US long -term borrowing costs have reached their highest level since the end of 2023 and a stock contracts fell on Monday while the stripping of the country triples a credit note and the progress of President Donald won over tax invoices and the mass budget fueled the concerns about the burden of the governments' debt.

The yields over 30 years of US Treasury bills increased up to 0.13 percentage points to 5.03% on Monday, narrowly exceeding a peak reached during the price sale last month and putting the country's long -term loan costs to their highest point since November 2023. Yields pass inversely at prices.

The long -term contracts on American actions for the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ fell 1.1% and 1.5% respectively. The US dollar slipped 0.9% against a basket of its peers, including the pound and the euro.

The increase in bond yields comes after Moodys downgraded the triple on a sovereign credit rating of the USS on Friday evening, warning of the increase in public debt levels and an extended budget deficit. On Sunday evening, a Congress Budget Committee approved a tax bill from the new administration which is expected to worsen public finances.

Nicolas Trindade, a fund manager at Axas Asset Management Arm, said that the demotion of Moodys was a brutal reminder that the United States should not take for granted its exorbitant privilege which allowed him to issue debt at a relatively lower cost despite a very large budget deficit.

The movements will add bond holders concerning the sustainability of the country's debt burden. The United States and other developed nations such as the United Kingdom and France are subject to in-depth examination for the pressure that higher interest rates put on the sustainability of their debts.

This is another warning for an American administration already on Bond Vigilante Alert, Pooja Kumra told TD Securities.

But demotion is considered by analysts as unlikely to combine the forced sale of treasury bills by holders such as banks, reserve managers and institutional investors who depend on the debt of the American government as the largest asset class the largest and perceived in the world.

The rules of Basel III for banks do not make the difference between the obligations in the grade category A when calculating weighted assets according to the risks, therefore a demotion of one note to another inside this would not force banks to sell treasury bills to remain in conformity.

It is unlikely that the reserve managers of central banks will be affected by a demotion of notes given their preference for the deep and liquid markets, said barclays analysts in a note, while predicting that this would have little effect on wider investment mandates which do not often refer to notes.

A key objective for bond holders is how much the image of American debt is worse than budgetary negotiations. On Friday, five republican legislators of the Chamber's Budget Committee voted against the tax bill, blocking its progress. On Sunday, the package narrowly adopted the committee's vote.

Trump had put pressure on his legislators to vote in favor of the bill. The Republicans must unite behind, the only one, Grand Bill Bill! He wrote on social networks on Friday. We do not need a republican party-and-party. Stop talking and do it!

The legislation, which includes hundreds of billions of dollars new tax cuts which are not offset by changes in spending, should increase the federal deficit, which amounted to 6.4% of GDP in 2024 well above levels that economists consider to be durable in the longer term.

The bill contributes to raising the length, said Subadra Rajappa, responsible for American prices at Socit Gnral.

A greater deficit means more emissions of treasure bills. Some investors have decided to sell obligations in anticipation of the additional offer and the potential inflationary impacts of tax reductions.

The United States has long been able to organize major budgetary deficits because of its economic strength but also the structural role played by the US dollar and government debt in the global financial system. However, analysts questioned the status of Haven of American assets such as the development of Washington erratic policies disrupts major global investors.

The administration considers that tax reductions will increase growth, increase income and reduce the USS deficit. But the Committee for a responsible federal budget provides that the tax bill could increase up to $ 5.2 to the national debt over 10 years.

Other bond markets have been dragged with treasury bills. The golden yield at 30 years in the United Kingdom increased by 0.08 percentage points to 5.48%.

The direct pilot [of the bonds fall] is the demotion of Moodys, said Wei Li, responsible for multi-active investments for China at BNP Paribas.

[But] There are other more fundamental reasons to generate yields … There are still a lot of uncertainty around prices and inflation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/c1f34949-86fc-4e70-90c9-4e2e49ed2a29 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

