The last season 2 has been a disappointment since Jaels' death. Episode 6 clearly does it.





This article contains spoilers for season 2, episode 6 of The Last of Us.

Is it possible to set up a solid argument against the version without Joel de Hbos the last of us without being mean with Bella Ramsey? The online backlash against the casting of Ramsey to play Ellie, the young adolescent who immunized against the Cordycepts infection who devastated the world, and who becomes like a girl of Pedro Pascals Grizzled Survivor Joel, has been putting herself for years. You can, if you first carry out certain spells to defend yourself against the accumulation of bad karma, the corners of the Reddit tour which is entirely devoted to making fun of the performance of Ramseys. These people hate the face, body and all the existence of the actors; For them, the second season of the shows was a bonanza of fodder for the memes cruel.

Because of all this, those of us who found season 2 as a real disappointment, post-Joel, but who are neither the players nor the nasty intimidators concerning the actors, are in difficulty. Joel dies in episode 2, as anyone who had played the game (or who, like me, exceeded spoiler warnings to consume this content) knew he would do it. In this first of the seasons, broadcast in April, we see that Joel and Ellie, who were close to the last time we saw them for the last time, became disagreement at one point during the jump of five years, and who barely speaks. The script drops clues to the uncertainty of Ellies on what happened at the end of season 1, in Salt Lake City, where Joel murdered a whole bunch of firefighters and a doctor to ensure unconscious security of Ellies, then lied to him on this subject. Then, of course, Joes Death. Then, in episodes 3, 4 and 5, Ellie was on the road, takes revenge, with Buddy and Lover Dina (Isabela Merced), and the show expressed Mefallen.

In episode 6, which broadcast on Sunday evening, we learn, through a series of flashbacks which take place on successive Ellies birthdays, how Ellie and Joel have spent the last five years of security in Jackson, Wyoming, where Jelss, brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and his partner Maria (Rutina Wesley) have set up a clear functional community, With therapists, bars, bars and bars. There are growing pains during these years: Joel does not understand that Ellie is a lesbian, then, once he understands it, is not very comfortable with her. Joel wants to protect the impulsive Ellie and prevent him from Hijinks, like climbing an old statue of dinosaur, and more serious danger, like making the patrol. Ellie repeats the questions to Joel on what happened during the extraction of Utah, but does not pose them until the very end of the episode, this last night on the porch. We see that, shortly before the events that led to the murder of Jaels in the hands of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), the pseudo-daughter pair had finally cleared the air and had started to reconcile.

Watching this episode is a horrible reminder, for Joel's fans, of what we had. It is a pure Pascalthe almost Lovelorn Way he plays his interactions with the teenager Ellie; The light and funny chemistry Pascal and Ramsey shared that the show has not entirely replaced by the Elliedina relationship; The tearing momentum at the end of the episode when Joel cries, after admitting what he did to the fireflies, I will pay the price, because you are going to turn away from me. (We know, having already seen episode 2, this hell also peaks with his book of flesh.)

Luke Winkie why the last of us had to deliver this controversial touch to learn more

But it is not only a question of loving Pascal and missing it as an actor. This is the loss of something that makes the best postapocalyptic entertainment Click: the theme of the generational conflict, extrapolated and amplified by the circumstances of the way only good science fiction can do. Think of the group of children led by the charismatic Tyler Leander in Station Eleven, and how Tyler faces the trauma to live through an apocalypse by cultivating a brand new culture in a group of children who do not remember anything else. Or how the people who adapted Station Eleven, from the book on television, greatly improved history by setting up Jeevan and Tween Kirsten in a care situation, deepening what the break with civilization would mean for the people who have experienced it at these different ages.

In the last of us, as before Joel's death, it is the relationship between Joel and Ellie who best conveyed this feeling of transition between Pré and Post-. In episode 6, the writers show us that they know it. Joel presents Ellie to music, makes her a guitar. There is the scene where Joel takes the Ellie enriched in a museum of sciences for one of his birthdays, puts her in an Apollo Lander in vineyard and plays a cassette which captured the transmissions between Houston and the ship while he entered space. In a fight between the two, Joel tells Ellie that she will not smoke grass and will not get a tattoo and kiss a girl in my house, and she, who lived under the military reign of Fedra, on the road with him, and now in the common world of Jackson, the fires: you do not have it, they gave it to you. Sorry, to us. You have nothing!

Then, the moment when, worried about Ellie, Joel goes to a cafe in Jackson and sits with Gail, the therapist played by Catherine Ohara, who reads a beautiful vintage copy of the 1949 book Earth Abides, by George R. Stewart. In this novel, Stewart writes on a pandemic who kills most people on earth. The main character, Ish (modeled on Ishi, the famous last member of the Yahi tribe), looks at the survivors and their descendants, including his own children and grandchildren, slowly lose science, history, writing, reading these things that are not immediately relevant for their survival and their strengthening of superstition and magic. The earth remains, but human civilization changes, beyond recognition.

Having Gail, an older woman who lived half before and half after, read the earth remains, and that Joel performs on the stage, the people who make the last of us can deliberately invoke Ish, comparing him to Gail or Joel. (Or maybe they are faithful to the game, which apparently contains references to the remains of the earth, and another ISH; or perhaps this pocket cover was simply too cool to pass.) But that helped me to understand why the loss of joes for me, a non-hate spectator not annoying the last game of us.

Luke Winkie How The Last of Us Fans turned against his Breakout Star Read more

HES AMERICAS MUSICIAN The most popular after Taylor Swift. We can no longer ignore it. Amazon and A24 have made a new buzzing show with a rising star. This is not what I expected. It is one of the strangest errors in the history of cinema. I spent months investigating that everything went wrong. This content is available for members of Slate, just the last of us, the last episode is a brutal reminder of how much the program needs Joel

Since the death of Joel and Ellie has left Jackson with Dina, the world map of shows has opened. But because our two adventurers are now children, they constantly do reckless things, with anyone there to tell them not to do it. The problem is that, so far, their choices have caused little consequences for themselves. (One correct thing that people have underlined on this cursed sub-series is that Ellie and Dina both seem too clean to have been on the road without showers. They also constantly escape from dangerous situations at the last minute, improbably unscathed.) And their destination of Seattle, so far, simply in a war between the two factions. The lack of characterization of these two cultures is sufficient to make me Jones for a meeting of the municipal council of Jacksons. Joel has always been a guy in violence; Ironically, the show has become more violent without meaning without it.

The problem is not intra-Thoryhe who will get a third season, and there will still be time for him to recover his ballast, to develop a few other characters, to give Ellies Choices new issues, to explain what the Séaphites believe, to show a construction and an evolution, instead of constant combat and destruction. But for the moment, the last of us languishes. Joel, we miss you.

Get the best of movies, television, books, music and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/culture/2025/05/the-last-of-us-season-2-episode-6-joel-ellie-pedro-pascal-bella-ramsey.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos