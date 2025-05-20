UK -EU SUMMIT -Joint Statement (html)





UK -EU Summit 2025 -Joint Statement, May 19, 2025, London

1. Leaders of the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) held the first British EU summit in London on May 19, 2025.

2. In response to our shared value and deeper cooperation on the background of evolved and complex global designated environment, we agreed to a new strategic partnership between the UK and the EU. We agreed that this will reaffirm our promise to their complete, timely and faithful implementation based on stable foundation for our relationship, including withdrawal contracts, including the withdrawal agreement, including the Windsor framework, trade and cooperation agreement.

3. We reflect the need to develop ambitious and dynamic relationships that satisfy citizens' needs. In this context, we welcomed a new agenda for the cooperation of the European Unity. The general understanding agreed between the UK and the European Commission deals with our promises on our promises on security, defense and development cooperation, and we are at the center of our relationship, protecting the earth and resources, strengthening our economy, and strengthening our economy for internal security, judicial cooperation and ominous minions. We agreed to proceed quickly to the projects built according to each procedure and legal framework.

4. We also welcomed the EU-UK security and defense partnership for the summit.

Global priority of new strategic partnerships

5. We have confirmed a firm dedication to the basics of the UN (UN), the United Nations, and the democracy, respect for respect and legal rules for human rights. We welcomed this agreement to discuss global and strategic priorities of common interests and to strengthen cooperation on various issues of security, safety and prosperity of all people across the UK and the EU.

6. We not only pay attention to the importance of cooperation with all trading partners in protecting supply chains and monitoring trade conversions, but also confirmed the sharing principles and freedom, sustainable, process and open trade that maintain global economic stability according to shared value. Recognizing the role of the World Trade Organization in enhancing certainty, predictability and fair trade practices, we will continue to cooperate in how to mitigate the impact of fluctuations in the global economic order.

7. We recognized the importance of the Atlantic Crossing Cooperation in solving global challenges, promoting economic growth, and ensuring peace and security.

8. We have reaffirmed our firm condemnation of the Russian attack war against Ukraine, which constitutes a clear violation of the UN Charter and International Law, and we have reaffirmed our company on the Ukrainian independence, sovereignty and territory appeal within an internationally recognized border. We also reaffirmed our firm dedication to provide Ukraine and its people with intense political, financial, economy, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support.

9. We, with Ukraine and international partners, including the United States, require a complete and unconditional ceasefire and meaningful dialogue for true peace to end the Russian invasion war and restore comprehensive just and continuous peace. As in the past, Russia tries to show its willingness to achieve peace.

10. We recognized the importance of Britain and EU cooperation by recognizing the importance of the UK and EU cooperation, continuously supporting Ukraine, responding to Russia's invasion, and working closely together to ensure independence, sovereignty and territory appeal within the international recognized border. We are ready to continue pressure in Russia by taking measures to prevent further sanctions, boundaries of oil prices, sectary measures, and upper limitations, and Russian sovereign assets are fixed until Russian sovereign assets stop the attack war against Ukraine.

11. We are striving to ensure full responsibility for war crimes and other serious crimes, including the establishment of a special court for invasion crimes against Ukraine. We are also doing our best to support Ukrainian repair, recovery and reconstruction. The Ukrainian Recovery Conference, which was held in Italy in July 2025, will be especially involved in that context.[footnote 1]

12. We also expressed our efforts to resolve the challenges faced with the territory of the Republic of Moldova and our support for our sovereignty and the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Russian hybrid interference campaign for the Moldova democratic system.

13. According to shared security concerns, we are particularly important for cooperation in defense. In the case of EU member states, the UK and NATO allies, NATO remains the cornerstone of group defense. Our goal is to provide a faster, economical and more economical functional goal by strengthening Europe's contribution to NATO, including the defense industry, including the defense industry.

14. All of the above is a prejudice on the specific characteristics of the security and defense policies of a particular EU member country, and considers the security and defense benefits of all member countries according to the EU treaty.

15 We praised India and Pakistan's consent for hostility, taking important measures for persistent and persistent peace. We agreed with the importance of diplomacy, creating permanent ceasefire, protecting the lives of civilians, supporting the prosperity of the two countries, and continuing to fight against terrorism.

16. We have dealt with the situation in the Middle East and the latest development. We insisted on seeing the immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the flow of humanitarian aid for the gaza. We emphasized the importance of pursuing sustainable and sustainable peace based on two national solutions.

17. We agreed that we are deeply concerned about the dangerous expansion of IRAN's nuclear programs, along with the actions in the region and European soil. We blame Iran's foreigners' unfair detention and demand Iran to stop hostage diplomacy. We are doing our best to maintain local stability and secure negotiated solutions for the IRAN nuclear program. We are working on our support for the Syrian people for a peaceful, inclusive and stable political future. We reaffirmed our support for Lebanon's efforts on stabilization, reconstruction and reform agenda.

18. We reaffirmed our devotion to the stability and prosperity of the western Balkans. We worked together with the Berlin Processes London Summit 2025 and agreed to provide western Balkan Peninsula partners to help the legal, democracy, corruption and organizational crimes, to strengthen the internal reform agenda that promotes sustainable economic growth. We support graduation cooperation to strengthen European security and solve irregular migration, foreign information manipulation and interference. We have reaffirmed the promise to solve the instability of the region, including supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina's security, territorial integrity, and constitutional order and adjusted to develop EU-progress dialogue between Belgrad and Free Stina.

19. We recognized the need to solve the entire path approach, including preventing irregular channel crossings, including irregular migration sharing challenges and collaboration with origin and transportation countries. We are also doing our best to ensure international protection for those who need while we need to make more efforts to secure each external boundary. We agreed to work together to fight terrorism and violent extremism, including human trafficking, smuggling, drug trafficking, serious and ultra -national organizational crimes, as well as online.

20. We agreed that our common dedication to multilateralism is more and more controversial and more fluctuating in the world. We recognized the importance of supporting international law and expressed our dedication to the UN Charter. We will support the implementation of the UN Agreement for the future, and we will continue to support UN80 Initiatives to provide ambitious reform efforts. It supports democracy, human rights and law. We are also devoted to follow -up organizations and European human rights agreements for the Helsinki Decalogue and European security and cooperation.

21. We reaffirmed our dedication to international development as a core pillar of relationship. We agreed that it is important to provide 2030 agenda and sustainable development goals worldwide. We expect the 4th international conference on development financing held in Seville from June 30 to July 3, 2025. We will recognize the common devotion to climate security and strengthen cooperation on the international aspects of this problem. We know that climate and natural crisis are existential threats to global prosperity and security. We are dedicated to the goal of the Paris Convention and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework goal by 2030. He also agreed to the importance of architecture on the recent progress in the police, and at the end of this year, Brazil's COP30 worked together to solve climate problems.

Go forward

22. We emphasized the importance of regular exchange between the EU and the British talks, and we agreed that high -level meetings will be regularly considering joint strategic interests in the core aspects of our relationship in economic and trade fields, justice and family problems.

23. The British foreign and defense assistant and EU high school representative agreed to talk about foreign and security policy every six months.

24. This summit is the first step in the new strategic partnership. We agreed to hold an annual summit to strengthen our relationship. Implementation of withdrawal agreements, the implementation of trade and cooperation agreements; Progress of the new agenda for the European Union Single Kingdom Cooperation -General Understanding; And future cooperation opportunities are maximized.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/ukeu-summit-key-documentation/uk-eu-summit-joint-statement-html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos