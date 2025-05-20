Pope Leo XIV meets the American vice-president Vance





Pope Leo XIV holds a private audience with US vice-president JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who attended the inauguration mass of his pontificate on Sunday.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Bureau announced that Pope Leo XIV had met the vice-president of the United States of America on Monday morning. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and their wives were also present to the public.

The American vice-president and secretary of state represented the United States at the Mass of the Popes of the inauguration of his Ministry of the Pelle on Sunday morning in Place Saint-Peters.

After the private audience with the Pope of American origin, Mr. Vance met the Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary of relations with states and international organizations.

During cordial talks at the State Secretariat, Mr. Vance and Archbishop Gallagher reiterated good bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States.

They also discussed the collaboration between the Church and the American government, as well as several questions of particular relevance for ecclesial life and religious freedom.

Finally, there was an exchange of points of view on certain current international issues, during which hope was expressed that humanitarian law and international law were respected in the fields of conflicts and that there was a negotiated solution between the parties involved, noted the Holy See press office.

Pope Leo XIV shakes hands with American vice-president Vance (@vaticica media)

