The first EU-UK Summit begins with a deal of fishing and defense after a night conversation.

Brussels and London concluded a few hours before the first EU-UK summit, which agreed to new transactions on fishing, energy, youth mobility and defense, following the marathon talks on Monday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ursula Von Der Leyen European Chairman and the European Council, Antonio Costa, agreed to a joint statement that suggested major designated challenges, security and defense partnerships and general understanding.

“Today we have started a breakthrough with the EU. There is a new partnership between independent British and European allies,” STARMER told reporters after the summit. “It shows a new era in our relationship.”

Von der liyen was similarly effective and described as “historical” transactions throughout the union.

“But if the message that today's message was sent to the world today is not more important, when we are unstable around the world, it is a message that we are together in Europe when our continent faces the greatest threat to generations.”

BREXIT-AERA DIVERGENCES

The summit on both sides was to show how closely adjusted to the major global issues of the postwar world order of the postwar multilateral world order when the post -war world order was attacked by Moscow, Beijing, and Washington.

However, BREXIT's specter was in danger of conversing with wire and converting this summit into a wet squeezer due to problems by both sides and sectors. On the other hand, the EU adhered to the position that nothing had been agreed until everything was agreed, and on the other hand, the British labor government was bruised by the Reform Party of the Brexiteer Nigel Farage.

The general understanding of suggesting parameters of relationships on various problems with many problems such as fishing rights, hygiene and vegetable rules (SPS) was the most difficult as negotiations continued on Sunday.

Politically, the most difficult domestic sales of the host, Keir Starmer, are the 12 -year extension of the mutual approach to the water to the fish with jurisdiction about the SPS issue and the European Justice Department.

The current fishing rules will expire in June 2026, and the number of floating before the contract is completed.

Starmer insisted that he had sold out the British fishing industry for close coordination with the EU, and told reporters that “it is about the bill and is about the border.”

“It is very important for fish because 70%of seafood enters the European market.”

Both sides wanted to emphasize that the package was ambitious and balanced and that they did not go beyond the red line they entered.

Costa, for example, “for the last few months,” said both “to be tired to rebuild trust,” as a result, “the contract is more than a word about paper.”

“They reflect our common commitment to security, prosperity, development, and those who serve on both sides of the channel.”

An EU official added, “Negotiations have always been made in good faith on both sides.”

More conversations were needed to strengthen the roadmap.

Brussels and London must continue this good faith when they need to return to the negotiation table to formalize the transactions in the common understanding of the legal agreement.

Monday partnerships still apply to security and defense cooperation as the British manufacturers can participate in the 115 billion safety program of the EU to promote joint procurement. For example, the amount that the UK should contribute to the EU budget is not yet defined.

This instrument, which is part of the EU's preparation 2030 plan to strengthen the defense and functions of the block, includes the so -called European preference, which requires about 65%of the weapon system purchased by a third -party manufacturer in place.

As part of the partnership, the two sides promise not only two foreign and security policy dialogue between the EU and the UK's top diplomats, but also promises new annual security and defense dialogue in many regions, from “to” peace mediation to crisis response “.

The political agreement on energy includes the willingness to explore the British participation in the EU's internal electrical market, and that the final agreement should be clear that the issue of the London “dynamic alignment” and the arbitration problem should pass through the European Court.

Meanwhile, transactions on the youth mobility system will provide young people with age -limited and time -limited mobility for young people to travel, work, volunteer and study in each other's territory.

In an interview with the BBC early on that day, Reynolds stressed that it would be similar to 13 similar systems with other countries. It emphasized that “it is very different from the freedom of exercise,” because it is still necessary for those who still need a visa and the national health services will benefit from the benefits of this system.

As Costa said, the Monday summit agreed that the Monday summit would be the first of many people.

