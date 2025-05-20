The central United States is leaning there for more violent times on the heels of deadly storms and tornado damage





The forecasters warned against another episode of violent storms went to the center of the United States this week, a few days after the extreme, including the tornadoes, killed at least 29 people in some of the same regions.

The National Weather Service said that a “multitude of dangerous times” would have an impact on the United States in the coming days – thunderstorms and potentially hail from the size of baseball on the plains, with heavy mountain snow to the west and to dangerous heat to the south.

The risk areas of thunderstorms include communities from Kentucky and Missouri that were affected by Friday tornadoes. Flood watches were in place for a large part of the southwest of Missouri and the northwest of Arkansas, as well as oriental Oklahoma plates and south-east of Kansas.

“The violent time potential is developing in a large part of Oklahoma. Our teams are watching the situation. Stay safe this afternoon and in the evening, stay informed,” Oklahoma residents said on Monday afternoon, Governor Kevin Stitt.

In addition to the strong precipitation, the forecasters also declared that the “potentially strong to intense” tornadoes, significant hail and destructive winds could materialize with storms. A flooded watch is issued when the meteorological service identifies the conditions favorable to floods, but this does not necessarily mean that the floods are imminent.

Here's what you need to know about recent storms.

Tornades swept the Midwest and the South

Sunday, residents of Kentucky and Missouri dug neighborhoods struck by tornadoes earlier in the weekend. The meteorological system that produced these Twisters killed residents in both states, as well as at least two people in Virginia after a tree fell on their vehicles, officials said, and also caused tornadoes further north of Wisconsin.

Emergency workers from the county of Palo Pinto, Texas, about 65 miles west of Fort Worth, said that a powerful tornado tore their rural community on Sunday evening, but only minor injuries were reported.

In London, in Kentucky, people whose houses were destroyed on Sunday to put the tarpaulins on recoverable items or transport them for safe storage, said Zach Wilson. His parents' house was in ruins, their property dispersed.

“We are trying the most efforts to get everything that seems of value and to protect it, in particular images and papers and things like that,” he said.

Friday, at least 19 people were killed and 10 seriously injured in Kentucky, where a tornado damaged hundreds of houses and vehicles launched in southeast of Laurel county. The officials said that the number of deaths could increase and that three people stayed in critical condition on Sunday.

A destroyed house is seen from above, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in London, Kentucky, after a serious storm crossed the region. Carolyn Kaster / AP

Wilson said he had run at his parents' home in London, Kentucky after the storm.

“It was dark and still rained but each flash, it lit your nightmares: everything had disappeared,” he said. “What is grateful is me and my brother arrived here and took them out of the place where they had barricaded themselves.”

Investigation teams were expected on Monday on the ground so that the state could request federal assistance on disasters, said the governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear. Some of the two dozen state roads that have had closures could take days to reopen.

In Saint-Louis, five people died and 38 years old were injured while the storm system swung on Friday, according to Mayor Cara Spencer. More than 5,000 houses in the city have been affected, she said. Missouri state police said in total seven people had been killed.

On Sunday, city inspectors crossed damaged areas to condemn dangerous structures, said Spencer. She asked people not to do tourism in damaged areas.

A destroyed house path is visible on Sunday May 18, 2025, in London, Ky. Carolyn Kaster / AP

A tornado that started in the suburbs of Saint-Louis de Clayton traveled at least 8 miles, had winds of 150 mph and had a maximum width of 1 mile, according to the meteorological service. He landed in the Forest Park district, which houses the St. Louis zoo and the 1904 world exhibition site and the Olympic Games the same year.

In the county of Scott, about 130 miles south of St. Louis, a tornado killed two people, injured several others and destroyed several houses, wrote the sheriff Derick Wheetley on social networks.

The meteorological system caused tornadoes in Wisconsin and temporarily wrapped parts of Illinois – including Chicago – in a veil of dust.

Two people were killed in the suburbs of Virginia in Washington, DC, falling from trees by driving, officials said.

In Indiana, the Greene County prosecutor, Marvin Abshire, confirmed that a person had been killed by a fallen tree.

Endowment cuts in the national weather service

The storms struck after the Trump administration reduced the staff of the meteorological service offices, with external experts causing how it would affect warnings during disasters such as tornadoes.

The majority of world tornadoes occur in the United States, which has around 1,200 per year.

The researchers in 2018 noted that deadly tornadoes occurred less frequently in the traditional “tornado alley” of Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas and more frequently in certain southern parts more densely populated and filled with trees.

They can occur at any time of the day or night, but certain periods of the year bring a maximum “tornado season”. It was from May to early June to Southern Plains and earlier in the spring on the Gulf coast.

The deadliest tornado in the history of Kentucky was hundreds of meters wide when it crossed the business district of downtown Louisville in March 1890, collapsing from buildings with several states, one with 200 people inside. Sixty-six people were killed.

The last tornado to cause mass deaths in Kentucky was a December 2021 Twister which lasted almost five hours. He traveled around 165 miles, leaving a path of destruction which included 57 dead and more than 500 injured, according to the meteorological service. The officials recorded at least 41 tornadoes during this storm, which killed at least 77 people throughout the state.

On the same day, a deadly tornado struck the St. Louis region, killing six people in an Amazon establishment in the neighboring Illinois.

Thunderstorms with potentially harmful winds were planned for a region extending from northeast Colorado in the center of Texas.

And the tornadoes will again be a threat, especially from the center of Kansas to Oklahoma, according to the meteorological service.

Meanwhile, three -digit temperatures were planned for parts of South Texas with the potential to break daily records. The hot and dry air also prepares the land for critical forest conditions until the beginning of this week in the south of the New Mexico and western Texas.

Until a snow foot was expected in certain parts of Idaho and west of Montana.

More CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/severe-weather-central-us-deadly-storms-tornado-damage-nws/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos