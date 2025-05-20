



The United States Supreme Court allows Trump to end the temporary protected status for hundreds of thousands of people from Venezuela.

Washington, DC, the United States Supreme Court has enabled the administration of President Donald Trump to revoke the protected immigration status of around 350,000 Venezuelans.

The best judges of the courts rendered a brief ordinance on Monday, granting the request for the lifting administration of the suspension which had been placed by a lower court in March.

In February, the secretary of internal security, Kristi Noem, put an end to an appointment of temporary protected status in 2023 for the Venezuelans who had been issued by the administration of former president Joe Biden.

TPS is a program that protects non-citizens already in the United States on a temporary basis of expulsion and allows them to request a work permit if the Ministry of Internal Security (DHS) judges that their country of origin is not dangerous to return.

Millions of people have fled Venezuela in recent years due to political repression and a paralyzing economic crisis stimulated in part by American sanctions against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The Supreme Court did not explain why it shaved with the Trump administration on Monday. The decision simply added that Liberal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would refuse the request of governments.

The DHS had argued that TPS designations are not subject to a legal examination.

Noem had declared the designation of 2023 for Venezuela unlike the national interest, citing gang membership and the harmful effects on American workers. However, she kept a previous TPS issued for the Venezuelans in place.

The DHS welcomed the decision on Monday, without evidence that the Biden administration granted TP to gang members and known terrorists and murderers.

The Trump administration restores integrity into our immigration system to ensure the security of our homeland and its inhabitants, the agency said in a social media position.

Several Democrats have described the thrust to expel the Venezuelans who are part of a repression of border immigration as cruel, rejecting the allegation of Trump's administrations that people under the designation of TPS are criminals and terrorists.

The Venezuelans are faced with extreme oppression, arbitrary detention, extrajudicial murders and torture, deputy Pramila Jayapal said in a statement.

Poverty levels are increasing and essential elements such as electricity, water and medical care are rare. The disastrous circumstances of Venezuela clearly show that it is exactly the type of situation that obliges the government to provide TP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/19/chk_us-top-court-allows-trumpadmintorevoke-protected-status-for-venezuelans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos