Homeland Security claims that 64 people left us on the first self-performance flight





The American Department of Internal Security said that 64 people had taken a flight funded by the government to their country of origin as part of a new program encouraging undocumented immigrants to “self-conforming”.

The initiative, nicknamed “Project Homecoming”, is part of President Donald Trump's radical repression against illegal immigration, who also involved having hundreds of migrants in a mega-prison Salvador.

Immigrants can leave the country alone, in exchange for free trips and an allowance of $ 1,000 (749), and avoid detention or other sanctions to be illegally in the United States.

The first government -tiling flight took off from Texas and went to Honduras and Colombia.

Homeland Security described the trip “theft to be voluntarily” and not as an operation by the American immigration and customs agency.

Of the 64 people on the flight, 38 returned to Honduras and 26 people went to Colombia, the department said.

In March, the Trump administration announced that people in the United States could illegally use the Border Patrol application, CPB Home, to leave the country voluntarily. Since then, he has returned some people home to commercial flights.

The officials described the return of the project as a smoother alternative to forced deportations.

“If you are illegally, use the CBP Home application to take control of your departure and receive financial support to go home,” said Kristi Noem, home security secretary.

“If you don't, you will be subject to fines, arrest, expulsion and can never come back,” said Noem.

The other Trump expulsion initiatives have been faced with significant repression of immigrant rights groups and numerous proceedings.

Some of the legal battles have reached the United States Supreme Court, with a mixture of victories and losses for Trump.

On Saturday, the judges prevented the administration from continuing to use the 18th century law known as the law on extraterrestrial enemies to continue to expel the Venezuelan migrants which he accused of membership in a gang.

On Monday, the court allowed the Trump administration to end the protections against the expulsion of 350,000 Venezuelans who had received temporary protected status, which allows migrants to live and work legally in the United States if their country of origin is deemed dangerous.

One of the most prominent battles implies the expulsion of a man living in Maryland, Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, Salvador for allegations that he was a member of the violent gang.

A federal judge ordered the administration to facilitate its return and this order was confirmed by the United States Supreme Court. However, Mr. Abrego-Garcia remains in Salvador, the government supporting in court that he cannot force the other country to take measures, even if Trump had declared in an interview that he “could” return Mr. Abrego-Garica.

