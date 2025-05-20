The increase in loans to American non -banking financial groups increases fears of systemic risks





American bank loans to buyout companies and private credit groups have contributed to fuel a strong increase in loans to non -banking financial institutions, even if regulators are concerned that the growing links between the two sectors could become a systemic risk.

Loans to non-banks reached approximately 1.2 TN at the end of March, according to a fitch report, an increase of 20% year-round year driven by loans to the private capital sector. Trade loans only increased by 1.5% in the same period.

The increase comes while regulators are at home on the interconnection of banks with investment capital and the rapidly growing private credit sector, an opaque market area which has relatively little regulatory surveillance. The regulators asked banks to disclose more information on their relations with so-called NBFI to obtain a better overview of their exposure to the sector.

Global S&P data shows that NBFI bank loans have increased since the start of the pandemic, from around $ 600 billion at the end of 2019 to more than 1 TN at the beginning of this year, because companies were increasingly transformed into private credit for funding.

This has put private credit companies in direct competition with banks while transforming them into some of their most important customers by providing the lever effect that helps increase yields. Banks also have complex and diaper relations with buyout groups, some of which exploit the largest private credit companies.

Borrowers who come from the financing of private credit funds and direct lenders are generally more risky and more exploited. As some of these loans are made with money borrowed from banks, it is feared that bad credit can bleed in the wider financial system.

The Fitch report stipulates that for the moment a slowdown in the private credit sector would have little to have implications for large -scale financial stability for the biggest banks. However, he warns that it is difficult to fully assess the risks and that second -rate effects are more difficult to quantify.

The IMF warned in its global financial report last month that the increase in loans to NBFI by banks could make the financial system more vulnerable to the high levels of leverage and interconnection. He also stressed that more than 40% of borrowers from private lenders had negative available cash flows at the end of last year, compared to 25% three years earlier.

Most of the NBFI exhibition is concentrated among 13 banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. Categories include mortgage, commercial and consumer intermediaries as well as investment capital funds and other loans to financial institutions that do not take deposits.

American banks have only recently started to break their loan books by asset classes in quarterly reports filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

JPMorgan was an aberrant value among the largest banks in the last quarter by labeling $ 133 billion from its loans to non-banks as others instead of breaking it down by type of borrower. But the largest bank in the Americas has since provided more details on its private credit loans and its investment capital commitments and its unlikely commitments.

Robust growth in bank loans to non-skilful mandates is close, as historically excessive growth has resulted in the quality problems of assets that affect the banks, concluded the report. But he added that the exposure of banks to non-banks is generally better than loans to underlying borrowers.

This article has been modified to correct the pre-countryic level of NBFIS loans.

