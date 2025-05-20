Regeneron, a leading American biotechnology company, to acquire





Regeneron undertakes to comply with the company's privacy policy and any applicable law; No modification of the 23andmes privacy policy or consumer genome services

Transaction subject to the approval of the court

San Francisco, May 19, 2025 (Globe Newswire) – 23andme Holding Co. (23andme or The Company) (OTC: MEHCQ), a main company of human genetic and biotechnology, announced today that it had concluded a final agreement for the sale of 23andme to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) (Nasdaq: Regn) Biotechnology listed at the Nasdaq which invents, develops and markets drugs transforming life for people with serious illnesses. The agreement includes the commitment of Regenerons to comply with the confidentiality policies of the company and the applicable law, to process all personal data of customers in accordance with consents, policies and confidentiality declarations, the conditions of use and the currently in force and the security of security controls designed to protect this data.

We are pleased to have reached a transaction that maximizes the value of the company and allows the mission of 23andme to live, while maintaining critical protections around the confidentiality, choice and consent of customers with regard to their genetic data, said Mark Jensen, president and member of the special board of the board of directors of 23andme. He added: We are grateful to Regeneron to have offered a job to all employees of the acquired commercial units, which will allow us to continue our mission to help people access, understand and gain health benefits thanks to a better understanding of the human genome.

Under the terms of the agreement, Regeneron acquires almost all of the company's assets, including the personal genome service (PGS), Total Health and Research Services, for a purchase price of $ 256 million. The agreement does not include the purchase of the subsidiary of the Lemonaid Health company, which the company plans to end in order, subject to and in accordance with the agreement.

Regeneron is a biotechnology company focused on science and focused on patients who understands the power of genetic research to improve the lives of individuals, as well as the way society treats and prevents illness as a whole, said George D. Yancopoulos, MD Ph.D., co-founder, co-president of the board of directors, president and chief of scientific officer. When we opened our laboratories in New York State more than three decades ago, we are betting the future of our company on the power of DNA, fueling our drug discovery efforts in order to provide some of the most innovative world drugs, including treatments to prevent blindness, for allergic diseases from asthma to atopic dermatitis, for several forms of cancer, Ebola and COVID-19. Thanks to our Regeneron Genetics Center, we have proven history of backing up personal genetic data, and we ensure customers 23andm that we will apply our high standards for safety and integrity to their data and their current consumption services. We believe that we can help 23 and 23 to deliver and rely on its mission to help people discover their own DNA and improve their personal health, while promoting the efforts of Regener to improve the health and well-being of many.

As part of the power sales process, 23andme demanded that all tenderers guarantee that they will comply with the confidentiality policies of the company and the applicable law. Although the transaction is aligned with the Declaration of Privacy 23andmes, an independent mediator of the privacy of consumers (CPO), on occasion, will also carry out an examination of the transaction and the impact, if necessary, on the confidentiality of consumers if the transaction is approved, taking into account the program of confidentiality and security of the proposed buyer and to present a report 2025.

The final agreement follows the completion of the auctions on May 16, 2025, within the framework of the sales process of the company court and the procedure in progress in chapter 11. The proposed transaction remains subject to approval by the United States Court of bankruptcy for the Oriental District of Missouri (the Tribunal “), the approval of the Hart-Scott-Rodino law and the customary closing conditions. To consider the approval of the transaction is currently scheduled for June 17, 2025 and the transaction should close in the third quarter of 2025.

As previously indicated, the company obtained funding from debtor in possession (DIP) approved by the court up to $ 35 million in JMB Capital Partners. The result of this auction meets the conditions to access the second branch of financing, providing additional liquidity to support the company during the duration of the sales transaction.

Additional information concerning 23andmes Chapter 11 The filing, procedures and the complaint process is available at https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/23andme. Questions on the complaint process must be addressed to the company's complaints agent, Kroll, [email protected] or by calling (888) 367-7556.

Advisorspaul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Carmody MacDonald PC are 23andme and Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC as a restructuring advisor. Moelis & Company LLC is an investment banker to the company and the special board of the board of directors of 23andmes. Reevemark and Scale are communication advisers to the company.

About 23ANDME23ANDME is a health care and biotechnology business of consumers led by genetics empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit www.23andme.com.

About Regeneron Regeneron (Nasdaq: Regn) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and markets drugs transforming life for people with serious illnesses. Founded and led by doctors-scientificials, its unique ability to repeatedly translate medicine science has led to numerous approved treatments and to developing producer candidates, most of whom have been granted in its laboratories. Regeneron drugs and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematological conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneronpushes The limits of scientific discovery and accelerates the development of drugs, proprietary technologies, such as asvelocisuite, produce completely human optimized antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. Regeneron shapes the next border of medicine with information fueled by data from the Thegeneron genetic center and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, allowing it to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

For more information, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on Linkedin, Instagram, Facebook or X.

Prospective declarations

This press release contains prospective declarations within the meaning of article 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as modified, and article 21st of the EXCHANGE ACT SECURITIES of 1934, as modified. All declarations, other than declarations of historical facts, included or incorporated into this press release are prospective declarations. Estimates, provide, provide, provide, provide, provide, may, potential, probable, project, predict, continue, plan, plan, and or, in each case, their negative variations or other comparable terminologies, are intended to identify declarations at hand, although all declarations to prospect contain these words of identification. These prospective declarations are predictions based on the current expectations and projections of 23andms concerning future events and various hypotheses. 23Andme cannot guarantee that he will actually carry out plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in his prospective declarations and that you should not rely induly on the declarations shot forward. These prospective declarations imply a certain number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are out of control of 23andme), or other hypotheses which can ensure that real results or performance differ considerably from those expressed or involved by these prospective declarations, which could include the following elements: the risks and the uncertainties relating to the capacity of the CHAP. of the case of chapter 11 on the company and on the interests of various voters, the judicial decisions in the affairs of chapter 11 and the outcome of the affairs of chapter 11 in general, the capacity of the debtors to finish the sale of the duration of the company that the company will exploit the case of chapter 11, the risks associated with any third passion 11 case on the liquidity or the operating results of the company and the increase in legal costs and other professionals necessary to execute the reorganization of reorganization the company; If the company will emerge, in whole or in part, in the case of chapter 11 as a continuous concern; Negotiation price and volatility of ordinary category A shares of the company, $ 0,0001 of value per share (ordinary shares); And the continuation of the trade in ordinary actions on the Pink OTC market, in particular if brokers will continue to provide public quotes of ordinary shares on the OTC pink market, if the volume of negotiation of ordinary shares will be sufficient to predict an effective commercial market, and if the quotes of ordinary action will continue on this market in the future. The prospective declarations contained in these presents are also subject to other risks and uncertainties which are described from time to time in the deposits of the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under point 1A, risk factors in the most recent annual report on form 10-k, as deposited with the SEC, and as revised and updated Form 10-Q and current reports on the 8-K form. The declarations made here are made on the date of this press release and, unless the law may be required, 23andme takes no obligation to update them, whether following new information, developments or otherwise.

Contact details [email protected] [email protected]

