The United States prohibits India agencies to facilitate illegal immigration 'DW 19/05/2025





The United States Department of State has announced a visa ban on owners, executives and senior officials of travel agencies based in India that it has accused of “knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States”.

Monday by the department spokesperson Tammy Bruce did not mention any details on the restrictions by visas, including their names or the names of the travel agencies they represent.

The declaration also did not mention how “illegal immigration” in the United States was facilitated.

What do we know about the ban?

The State Department said that its mission consulted on affairs and its diplomatic services in India had identified those who “undertook to facilitate illegal immigration and smuggling and human traffic operations”.

He promised to continue to impose restrictions on visas on travel agencies in order to “cut the extraterrestrial smuggling networks”.

The restriction of the visa would even apply to people who otherwise qualify by a Visa renunciation program, said the State Department, in reference to those who need a tourist visa to visit the United States for 90 days.

In the United States, Indian technological workers fear the Trump visa reform

“The application of US laws and policies on immigration is essential to respect the rule of law and protect the Americans,” Bruce said in the press release.

Since the American president Donald Trump returned to the White House this year, his administration considerably repressed the migration, expelling thousands of migrants, especially in certain cases which have challenged court decisions.

The social media outfits of American embassies in the world have warned the owners of American visas not to exceed the duration of their visas and to emphasize that they would otherwise risk deportation and a permanent ban.

Trump's America: end to the American dream for immigrants?

Published by: Sam Duan Inyatulah

