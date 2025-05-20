Investors raise the shoulders of moody demotion as stocks, American loan costs remain largely stable





Investors largely increased the shoulders of a demotion of the United States credit rating in Monday trading, while the actions ended the mainly stable day.

The industrial average of Dow Jones added more than 130 points for an increase of 0.32%. The wider S&P closed up 0.09% and the NASDAQ, rich in technology, gained 0.02%.

Friday evening, Moodys became the third and last major rating agency to demot the American debt, reducing it from an AAA notch to AA1. Credit rating agencies help determine how reliably a country.

However, the American government's debt market has so far remained mainly stable. At 4 p.m., the yield on the 10-year treasure notes that the reference loan assets of governments was only a few percentage points above its exchange on Friday, going to 4.46%. This is well reworked below the most recent summit of 4.59% briefly seen last month.

The degraded itself does not seem to have done a lot of market splash, analysts of the research consulting company on the capital economy wrote in a note.

Although the debt of governments renders or the percentage of return required by the investors for having lent him briefly climbed on Monday, the analysts said, the movements were not enormous. They noted market reactions similar to previous statements in American credit, which occurred in 2011 and 2023.

While equity and bond buyers have largely become unscathed on Monday, house buyers are now faced with higher mortgage costs following demograd. The average rate on the 30 -year -old fixed rate loan reached up to 7.04% on Monday, according to Mortgage News. It was the highest level since April 11.

The average mortgage lender was to take into account not only the market movement in the Friday closing minutes, but also of the additional weakness observed this morning. This makes a fairly important jump, on the day of the day, but it does not do much to change the situation as a whole, said, according to CNBC, Matthew Graham, chief of the Debrification of News.

In the remarks accompanying its demotion, Moodys said that the ability of the Americas to control its balance sheet has been eroded over the years, which has forced higher yields.

Successive administrations of the United States and Congress have not agreed to reverse the trend of major annual budgetary deficits and increasing interest costs, he said. We do not think that the multi -year material reductions in compulsory expenses and deficits will result from the current tax proposals envisaged.

But while Friday's demotion made the headlines of international newspapers, individual stock buyers continue to support the market, helping to counterbalance the decline.

These “retail” buyers, which are largely individual investors, as opposed to larger companies such as retirement funds or Hedge Funds, have fueled the resumption of the larger market since the announcement of President Donald Trump's shock “Day” Day “has dropped shares.

A popular investment instrument from Vanguard which became a proxy for retail purchases was flat on Monday, which suggests that there was little appetite among retail merchants for sale.

The United States is in no way out of the woods. First, the downgrades of previous years did not do much to modify the tax trajectory of America. Meanwhile, third-party budget experts such as the Congressional Budget Office and Penn Wharton's budgetary model say that the Trump spending bill made their way through Congress would probably not be able to approach the difficult situation in the United States.

While the actions flickering, one of the most important voices of Wall Street warned that they are likely to drop. According to CNBC, JP Morgan's CEO Jamie Dimon told Investors on Monday that he thought that the chances of stagflation in the American economy, which, according to him, “fundamentally a recession for inflation, should be roughly double what the market believes that a scenario has declared that Dimon has been lowering business profits.

But during an appeal with journalists on Monday, the White House rejected concerns about the deficit, saying that they do not take into account the growth he says that Trump's economic policies could generate and neglect what she says is public spending in progress by the Ministry of Government Effectiveness and Sources of Price income.

Others do not remain convinced by this pink image.

“In the short term, the United States is still the reserve currency of the world and the wealth reserve,” wrote Mike Goosay, director of investments and world chief of fixed income from APRINCIPALASSET Financial Group, in a note to customers.

“But the biggest problem is long-term,” he continued. “If global investors are starting to question the American role in the world order, it is when we could see real consequences.”

