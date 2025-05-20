The demotion of the American debt increases the borrowing costs





AFP / Getty

A sign showing American national debt in April. It has since rose to more than $ 36 billion

Investors could have hoped that the turmoil that struck the financial markets last month was over. But another volatility at American borrowing costs is a sign that concerns continue to boil.

The long -term debt interest rate of the US government exceeded 5% on Monday, before retiring slightly. It was the highest level since October 2023.

He came after Moody downgraded the American government's credit rating on Friday, citing the increase in debt in the last decade.

The Congress is the subject of a tax and expenditure bill which would add thousands of billions to the $ 36 billion in the United States government.

What is a state obligation?

When a government wants to borrow money, it generally does so by selling bonds – sometimes called treasury bills – investors in the financial markets.

Investors buy the obligation, providing the government in cash and are generally reimbursed, as well as interest in a certain number of preliminary years.

As with a regular loan, the obligations received as risky have higher interest rates, also called yields.

Investors who buy obligations are mainly made up of financial institutions, ranging from pension funds to central banks such as the Bank of England.

Some keep obligations until the length of the loan expires, while others sell them to other investors.

What is happening with American obligations?

Historically, the US government has been protected to have to pay high interest rates, as treasury bills were considered safe.

Indeed, the American economy was strong, with stable prices, and the US government was considered a reliable partner, unlikely to be lacking.

The yields of 30 -year -old treasury bills oscillated about 3% for a large part of the decade after the 2008 financial crisis.

When he crossed 5% in October 2023, it was the first time he had reached this threshold in 16 years.

The yield on treasures of 30 years increased to 5.04% on Monday, against 4.9% Friday before demograd, before falling below 5%.

So what are the new risks?

The yields began to increase in 2021 because the United States was struck by the prices of prices after the COVVI-19 pandemic.

The concerns revived last month, after the taxation of President Donald Trump's prices on a global scale, which, according to analysts, would harm the economy and increase prices.

At the same time, the United States has increased its debt, with little sign of slowdown in sight.

On Friday, Moody lowered the American government's credit rating, citing increasing debt and little progress towards resolution.

This decision was not unexpected. Moody's was the last of the three rating agencies to take the plunge and warned in 2023 that it could happen.

But the situation he described was underlined when part of the congress voted on Sunday to advance a tax bill which would add at least 3 t $ to American debt during the next decade.

Moody's “demotion of Moody is, in fact, a political assessment, as much as it is economical,” wrote Macquarie Bank Thierry Wizman analyst.

“Political and institutional rupture-with regard to the lack of capacity of the United States to” correctly correct “, is the true sense of demotion, rather than the high debt load itself.”

How does that affect ordinary Americans?

According to Moody's, payments of interest in the United States are about to consume 30% of federal government's revenues by 2035, compared to 9% in 2021.

If the US government spends more on reimbursements in debt interests, it can affect budgets and public spending because it becomes more expensive for the government to maintain itself.

Just as important, interest rates for the government generally influence the interest rates billed on other types of loans, such as mortgages or credit cards.

The higher interest rates for the government also mean higher interest rates for households and businesses.

Companies, in particular small, are likely to be the hardest affected by any immediate change in borrowing rates, as most owners in the United States have fixed rate agreements between 15 and 30 years.

If companies cannot have access to credit, this can stop economic growth and cause job losses over time.

The first buyers and those who wish to move can also face higher costs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx2j03w10gno The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos