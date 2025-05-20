Pope Leo meets the American vice-president Vance, Secretary of State Rubio





Vatican City (CNS) – The day after his inauguration mass, Pope Leo XIV had a closed -door meeting at the Vatican vice -president JD Vance, who gave him a jersey from Chicago Bears and a letter from American President Donald Trump.

Vance delivered the letter from President Trump and his wife Melania before the start of the meeting, according to a video published and published by Vatican Media. The short video clip showed that Vance gives a large envelope to the Pope, telling him that it was a letter “from the president and the first lady inviting you to come”. The rest of the sentence has been cut.

The vice-president also met on May 19 with Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Minister of the Vatican of Foreign Affairs, after meeting the Pope, said a statement from the Vatican.

Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Vatican, shakes hands with American vice-president JD Vance in the Vatican Apostolic Palace on May 19, 2025. (CNS Photo / Vatican Media)

The Vatican press office published a press release described only the general themes discussed during the “cordial talks held at the State Secretariat” with the Archbishop Gallagher. The two parties expressed their satisfaction with the “good bilateral relations” between them, and “collaboration between the Church and the State was discussed, as well as certain questions of particular relevance for ecclesial life and religious freedom”.

“Finally, there was an exchange of points of view on certain current international issues, calling for respect for humanitarian law and international law in the fields of conflicts and for a negotiated solution between the parties involved,” said the Vatican.

The two American leaders were then joined by their spouses and the largest American delegation for photos and a gift exchange.

One of the gifts of the American delegation was a navy and orange blue jersey of the Chicago Bears football team with “Pope Leo XIV” writes on the back. The new Pope, who was born in Chicago, replied by “good choice”, when the vice-president showed him the jersey, according to the Vatican media clips.

Pope Leo XIV poses for a photograph with the American vice-president JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, and the American secretary of state Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, in the library of the Apostolic Palace to the Vatican on May 19, 2025. (CNS Photo / Vatican Media)

The vance office said that he had also given the pope the books, “the city of God” and “on the Christian doctrine”, both written by Saint-Augustin, the founder of the religious order that the Pope joined at the age of 21.

Among the gifts presented by Pope Leo, there was a bronze bass of a flower that flourishes with an inscription, which the Pope read aloud in Vance, “Peace is a fragile flower”, according to the video of the Vatican media.

While the Pope presented a great book of colorful photographs he gave to Vance, the pope explained a photo of the apostolic palace saying: “Pope Francis did not live (here) and I can live (there), who is just upstairs.”

Vance also told the Pope: “People in the United States are extremely enthusiastic about you”, to which the Pope responded with an “OH”, a smile and a sign of the head.

According to the office of the vice-president Vance, the American Secretary of State Marco Rubio was present for part of the meeting on camera with the pope after the head to a vance.

The papal audience lasted 45 minutes, according to the vice-president's office.

Pope Leo XIV meets the American vice-president JD Vance (right) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) in the library of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican on May 19, 2025. (CNS Photo / Vatican Media)

Vance and Rubio were in Rome to represent the United States during the inaugural mass of Pope Leo on Saint-Pierre square on May 18. They were accompanied by their spouses and its executives from the White House to Mass, which attracted more than 200,000 people.

On May 18, Vance and Rubio also met the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was also in Rome for the Pope's inaugural mass.

In an article on X, Vance said: “Our countries share the objective of putting an end to unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine, and we discussed updates on the negotiations in progress for a cease-fire and lasting peace.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usccb.org/news/2025/pope-leo-meets-us-vice-president-vance-secretary-state-rubio The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos