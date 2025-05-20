



In 2011, Standard & Poors downgraded the United States credit rating for the first time, reducing its long-term federal debt note from its higher note from AAA to AA +. The Republicans rushed to blame the White House that they pushed the Obama downside label, that too much in the media quickly adopted despite the fact that it was the threats of the GOPS debt ceiling that helped get there.

Twelve years later, in 2023, Fitch also downgraded its credit rating for the American government, from AAA to AA +, following another dead end of the republican debt ceiling, the rating agency specifically pointing the deterioration of governance standards in the capital of nations. The Republicans again tried to blame Joe Biden, the outgoing Democratic President at the time, but that had no meaning.

There was yet another rating agency, however, which had not lowered the credit note at least, that is to say until the end of last week. NBC News reported:

Moodys Ratings has reduced the sovereign credit note of the United States down from a notch to AA1 of the AAA, as high as possible, citing the growing burden on the financing of the budget deficit in federal governments and the increase in costs of reducing existing debt in the midst of high interest rates.

With regard to the practical economic impact, neither the demarcations of 2011 nor the declarations of 2023 underwent significant damage, although the NBC report added, the decision of Moodys could end up increasing the yield that investors require in order to buy an American cash debt and could reduce the feeling of having American assets. Time will tell us.

But in terms of political impact, Donald Trumps White tried to blame Biden for developments an essential move for this administration despite the fact that the deficits exploded during Trumps' first mandate and were much smaller under Biden.

More interesting, however, was the reaction of the president of the Mike Johnson room. The New York Times noted:

In his appearance on Fox News on Sunday, President Mike Johnson tried to run the recent demotion of Moodys of Us Credithing far from the Republicans of the House of Republicans of several components and to redesign it as a product of the madness of Biden. He argued that the notation of lower credit was proof that emphasizes the very need of legislation.

A day later, his republican compatriot of Louisiana, the head of the majority of the room, Steve Scalie, pushed the same line during an interview on CNBC.

It doesn't need to be complicated. Moodys has demoted the United States due to the country's national debt and the budgetary future. The GOPS reconciliation bill, filled with massive tax reductions, would add nearly 3 billions of dollars to budget deficits planned for the next decade. (As for the idea that there was a wave of expenses from Biden, it now seems to be the right time to remind everyone that public spending has increased, not broken, since Donald Trump has returned to power.)

In other words, the budgetary problem that has led to degradation would worsen because of the Megabill of the Republicans, which is the opposite of the line that the leaders of the GOP brought to the public.

The party might not want to admit that this demotion is a badly timed embarrassment for the Republicans, but it is reality.

