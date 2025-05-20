



The United Kingdom announced a wide range of sanctions against Russia as Putin started the biggest drone attack against Ukraine.

100 sanctions goals for the Russian military, energy, financial sector and Putin information war with Ukraine

The UK and partners are also trying to strengthen the upper limit of oil prices, and the critical oil imports of the Putin War War machine are further limited.

As President Putin ruthlessly strengthened his strikes on the Ukrainians, the UK is under pressure with 100 new sanctions.

The latest sanctions design includes sharing of financial institutions for groups supporting Russian military machinery, energy exports and information wars and Ukrainian funds invasion.

Saturday, Russia fired 273 drones in Ukrainian cities, the largest drone swear of war.

Putin has not provided a complete and unconditional ceasefire required by President Trump so far, and has been approved by President Jellen Ski two months ago.

The latest UKS sanctions measures are ready for the EU to announce the 17th sanctions package for Russia, with adjusted adjustments to ensure Ukraine's legitimate and continuous peace.

Today's actions are sanctioned sanctions for deadly Russian weapons systems, including the Iskander missile. This will protect Ukrainian life and our group security by hindering the Russian army.

Putin was a civilian who was crowded with the Iskander missile and ignored and ignored life. He used this weapon on April 13 to kill 34 civilians, including children, and some of them headed to Palm Sunday Services.

The sanctions between the UK and other West have a serious impact on the Russian economy. The Russian GDP decreased in the first quarter of the year, and the non -defensive economy has been in recession for a while. Security and defense expenditures spent 40%of the federal budget, and Putin had to raise taxes and cut social spending to continue war.

All the rubles that cut the Kremlin imports reduce the ability to sprinkle the world's chaos, division and disorders around the world and protect the British, increasing security and prosperity at home.

Just as the Prime Minister started on Friday, the European Political Community Summit turn, Ukraine and people around the world paid for Putin's invasion, and now he must pay prices to avoid peace.

Foreign Minister David Lammy said:

The latest Putin strikes once again show his true color as a warm person.

We may have a dialogue on just and continuous peace, urging him to agree with a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

It was clear that delaying peace effort would be rebounded by Ukraine defending themselves and using sanctions to restrict Putin War machines.

Today's sanctions are also aimed at more than 14 people of the Social Design Agency (SDA) and operate the Kremin funding information designed to undermine Ukraine and the world's sovereignty, democracy and law.

The United Kingdom previously sanctioned SDA and some leaders in 2024. We are now aiming for all levels of the organization.

In addition, Today Smith will strike at the center of efforts to obtain our sanctions at the center of Putin and to block failure to reinstate the international economy.

Today's actions are targeted by 46 financial institutions to avoid sanctions, and Russian deposit insurance agencies that guarantee St. Petersberg Exchange Exchange and Russian banks, which will further contain the Russian economy and interfere with the Russian imported stream.

Finally, the UK will also approve 18 ships to shadow fleets that carry Russian oil.

Today's goal includes two Russian captains of the British national John Michael Orderod and Shadow Fleet Tankers, who have procured the ships of Russias Shadow Fleet.

The UK is producing with its partner to strengthen the upper limit of oil prices that limit the price that Russia can claim oil when transporting using G7 services such as insurance and delivery. We are considering a $ 60 crude oil level and considering lowering the cost of heat putin by increasing the cost of production and increasing wired revenue.

background

The entire list of goals today can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-announces-major-sanctions-in-support-of-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos