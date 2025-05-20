The United States refers 68 volunteer deportees to Honduras and ColombiaExBulletin





A Hondurian migrant who voluntarily returned to walks in the United States after arriving at Ramon Villed Morales airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Monday. DELMER MARTINEZ / AP HIDE LEGEND

DELMER MARTINEZ / AP

San Pedro Sula, Honduras The United States returned 68 immigrants from Honduras on Monday and Colombia to their country, the first leak financed by the government that the Trump administration calls for voluntary deportations.

In the city of the north of the Honduran of San Pedro Sula, 38 Hondurans, including 19 children, landed from the Charter flight carrying $ 1,000 of the American government debit and the offer to one day be authorized to request a legal entry in the United States

President Donald Trump promised to considerably increase deportations. Experts believe that the self-spaulation offer will only appeal a small part of the migrants who are already considering the return, but it is unlikely that stimulating high demand. The offer was twinned by very publicized migrant detentions in the United States and flying a few hundred Venezuelan migrants to a maximum security prison in El Salvador.

Kevin Antonio Posadas, from Tegugigigalpa, had lived in Houston for three years, but had already considered a return to Honduras when the Trump administration announced its offer.

“I wanted to see my family and mother,” said Posedas, who added that the process was easy.

“You just apply (via the Home CBP application) and in three days, you have it,” he said. The flight left Houston early on Monday. “It's good because you save the cost of theft if you intend to leave.”

Posadas said he had not feared the deportation and liked to live in the United States, but that he had been thinking for some time to go home. He finally declared that he would plan to take the US government's offer to allow those who self-conform to apply to legally entering the United States.

In a press release on the flight on Monday, US Interior Security Secretary Kristi Noem said: “If you are illegally, use the CBP Home application to take control of your departure and receive financial support to go home. If you do not, you will be submitted to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be able to return.”

Twenty-six other migrants aboard the flight went home to Colombia, according to a press release from the US Ministry of Home Security.

Honduras foreign minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Garca said the Honduran government would also support return migrants with $ 100 in cash and $ 200 credit in a government managed by the government that sells basic necessities.

Among the migrants who voluntarily arriving on Monday, four children were born in the United States, said Garca.

Garca, who met the migrants arriving at the airport, said they told him that being in the United States without documents required for legal immigration or residence had been increasingly difficult, that things became more hostile and that they feared going to work.

However, the number of expenses expelled from the United States so far this year is lower than the pace of last year, said Honduras immigration director Wilson Paz.

While around 13,500 Hondurians were expelled from the United States this year, the figure amounted to more than 15,000 at that time in 2024, Paz said.

He did not expect the number to accelerate a lot, despite the intentions of the Trump administration.

Some would continue to apply for self-repair, because they have the impression that their time in the United States is in place or because it becomes increasingly difficult to work, he said.

“I don't think it will be thousands of people who apply for the program,” said Paz. “Our responsibility is that they come in order and that we support them.”

